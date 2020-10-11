China detains mother of Chinese virologist who said COVID-19 was manmade: Report

cgy said: So the FBI in New York is too incompetent to catch these stalkers (especially their tracking technology is so bad that an ordinary person can detect it)? Or is it just her fantasy?



When you use the notorious fake news maker to discredit China again and again, you have lost credibility and made American intelligence and judgment a laughing stock. Click to expand...

She has been proven as a fraudster in Hong Kong.Hong Kong University issued a statement that they do not have any record of her as a researcher. She is never involved in any research inside China and so like the Chinese Master Spy also from Hong Kong, I they are all fraudsters.And these West Media sponsored her.Imagine a couple, members of the Black Revolutionary Guard in Hong Kong has just been granted Political Asylum in USA.What a world we are living in today.Filled with deceits and lies.Now wonder Hong Kong SAR Government has started revamping its education installed there by the imperialistic British Government.The people outside of China are so indoctrinated with anti-China propaganda and lies generated in the USA that they actually believe it is true.I just watched this video made by an Indian married to a Chinese in Jinin. Read the comments by Indians, they were somewhat shocked to discover how they were lied to all these years about China or CPC.