China detains mother of Chinese virologist who said COVID-19 was manmade: Report

Looks like the truth is trickling out...

China detains mother of Chinese virologist who said COVID-19 was manmade: Report

Dr Li-Meng Yan has accused China of detaining her 63-year-old mother
When virologist Li-Meng Yan first alleged that the novel coronavirus was made in a lab in China, she had to flee her native city of Hong Kong for the United States. The allegation was not without weight, as it goes against the scientific consensus that the virus evolved naturally within bats and was transmitted to human beings. Further, with over 36 million cases and over one million-dead worldwide, China’s responsibility for the fallout of the coronavirus is significant if the virus was indeed made in one of its own labs. China has, naturally, denied her charges. But Dr Yan says they did not stop there.

She told THE WEEK that she knew the Chinese Communist Party had been tailing her, following her even in New York. But, she said she was “under protection” and that they would not win against her. Now, however, she has told a US television channel that China had detained her mother.

“This is not the first time my Mom and my other family member get arrested [sic] by the Chinese Communist party. This is the first time my Mom, a 63-year-old teacher, got arrested by the Chinese Communist Party,” she said on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

"I'm the only child in my family. My Mom has done nothing wrong. The only thing they arrest my Mom for, and send her to Beijing, is because I tell the truth of COVID-19, which Chinese government feel angry about. What they have done is try to make me silent,” she said.

THE WEEK has reached out to Dr Li-Meng for confirmation of her mother’s arrest.

This would not be the first time China has sought to intimidate whistleblowers on the coronavirus. Famously, Dr Li Wenliang, who was among the first eight whistleblowers to warn about the dangers of the virus, was targeted by the police. He later died of COVID-19 in a Wuhan hospital.
She told THE WEEK that she knew the Chinese Communist Party had been tailing her, following her even in New York.
So the FBI in New York is too incompetent to catch these stalkers (especially their tracking technology is so bad that an ordinary person can detect it)? Or is it just her fantasy?

When you use the notorious fake news maker to discredit China again and again, you have lost credibility and made American intelligence and judgment a laughing stock.
 
She has been proven as a fraudster in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong University issued a statement that they do not have any record of her as a researcher. She is never involved in any research inside China and so like the Chinese Master Spy also from Hong Kong, I they are all fraudsters.
And these West Media sponsored her.
Imagine a couple, members of the Black Revolutionary Guard in Hong Kong has just been granted Political Asylum in USA.
The Hong Kong Police has not even presecute them nor arrested them.
Now they will board an airliner and flew to USA and political asylum means they can never returned to Hong Kong ever again.

What a world we are living in today.
Filled with deceits and lies.
Now wonder Hong Kong SAR Government has started revamping its education installed there by the imperialistic British Government.
:sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic: :no: :no: :no:
So the FBI in New York is too incompetent to catch these stalkers (especially their tracking technology is so bad that an ordinary person can detect it)? Or is it just her fantasy?

When you use the notorious fake news maker to discredit China again and again, you have lost credibility and made American intelligence and judgment a laughing stock.
The people outside of China are so indoctrinated with anti-China propaganda and lies generated in the USA that they actually believe it is true.
I just watched this video made by an Indian married to a Chinese in Jinin. Read the comments by Indians, they were somewhat shocked to discover how they were lied to all these years about China or CPC.
 
Well, we admit that we have mastered technology that has been leading the world for 50 years. We created a virus. We attacked you with viruses. So we won and you lost.

Do you think you are defeated by China?No matter which country, the United States, India, which one came out to admit failure.

You people are so inferior and pitiful.Make up a lie without admitting your own lie.Want to pretend to be a victim but afraid of admitting failure.

Really a loser.
 
