What's new

China deploys 350 battlefield tanks near Indian border in Ladakh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,098
21
14,724
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China has deployed a huge number of troops, armored tanks, and military trucks along the Line of actual control in eastern Ladakh

According to a report by Times Now, a video has surfaced which shows that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to build up military assets close to the LAC.

Quoting their correspondent, the news channel reported that China’s military has deployed around 350 tanks near the border. Beijing has deployed a sizeable number of its most sophisticated main battlefield tank ‘Type 99’ close to the Indian border. The PLA has deployed its tanks in many areas, including Despang Area and South Bank.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since 5 May. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Since then, both the nuclear-powered nations have held nine round of talks.

newsareena.com

China deploys 350 battlefield tanks near Indian border in Ladakh, - News Areena

China has deployed a huge number of troops, armored tanks, and military trucks along the Line of actual control in eastern Ladakh
newsareena.com newsareena.com
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 26, 2020
67
0
53
Country
United States
Location
United States
That is significiant deployment. China has been deploying alot lately and they are coming every week there seem to be new deployments. The scary part is all of that could just be a half division
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,644
13
29,057
Country
United States
Location
United States
If China puts 1x pressure on India it generate a 10x of relief for Pak while generating 100x of stress on the IA soldiers and commanders....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom