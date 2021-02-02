China deploys 350 battlefield tanks near Indian border in Ladakh, - News Areena China has deployed a huge number of troops, armored tanks, and military trucks along the Line of actual control in eastern Ladakh

China has deployed a huge number of troops, armored tanks, and military trucks along the Line of actual control in eastern LadakhAccording to a report by Times Now, a video has surfaced which shows that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to build up military assets close to the LAC.Quoting their correspondent, the news channel reported that China’s military has deployed around 350 tanks near the border. Beijing has deployed a sizeable number of its most sophisticated main battlefield tank ‘Type 99’ close to the Indian border. The PLA has deployed its tanks in many areas, including Despang Area and South Bank.The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since 5 May. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Since then, both the nuclear-powered nations have held nine round of talks.