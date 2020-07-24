What's new

China Deploys 10,000 Additional Troops Along Ladakh Border, Indian Gov't Sources Claim

Both India and China have been amassing troops in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, where the two rivals have been engaged in a stand-off for five months. The heavy deployment of artillery and military logistics continues while diplomatic talks are underway to diffuse tensions.
As tensions continue to soar between the two nuclear-powered rivals, China has moved an additional 10,000 troops forward since the past week along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, government sources in New Delhi revealed.
The additional hauling of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to the border has taken the Chinese deployment to approximately 52,000 with 150 fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles (SAM).
These 10,000 troops have been sent to the southern shore of Pangong Lake, that has seen clashes between both the armies and increasingly intense posturing. These developments came shortly after the defence ministers and foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border during their meetings in Moscow on 4 September and 10 September, respectively.

The Indian army is dominating the heights at Finger 4 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake, giving it the ability to overlook the movement of the PLA.

India also activated its entire logistics network to prepare for long and harsh winters in the region and sent vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, and winter supplies and food on Tuesday.
Both countries have to prepare for the subzero temperature winters in the rough terrains of Himalayas. India sends more than 150,000 tonnes of equipment and winter supplies into the region every year.

India and China share an over 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) border, known as the LAC. It stretches from the Ladakh region in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim. In eastern Ladakh, it passes through Pangong Lake.

The tensions between the two nations spiked in mid-June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops. Beijing never confirmed media reports about casualties on its side.
 
