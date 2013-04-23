What's new

China denies India's accusation of latest border dispute

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
446
1
805
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its troops have never crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid a China-India border standoff, after the Indian army alleged that China's troops violated the previous consensus.

Indian army said in a statement on Monday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "violated the previous consensus reached in previous military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" in the disputed eastern Ladakh region on the night of August 29/30.

It said Indian soldiers foiled the Chinese attempt.

The Galwan Valley, which is part of the disputed region, is located on the Chinese side of the actual control line in the western section of the Sino-Indian border. And Chinese soldiers have patrolled the area for many years, according to China's Defense Ministry.

During Monday's daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied the latest accusation from India, saying Chinese troops always abide by the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Zhao said the two sides are maintaining diplomatic and military communications on the border dispute but he didn't give more details on the talks.

China blames India for escalation in the Galwan Valley, and it has called on the Indian side to settle the dispute through military and diplomatic dialogue.

On May 6, Indian soldiers' first intrusion in the China-controlled Galwan Valley. Despite bilateral diplomatic efforts, Indian troops violated the newly-reached consensus and trespassed China's border and launched provocative attacks against Chinese personnel, leading to bloody conflicts between soldiers from both countries, according to a release by Beijing.

China has repeated that it hopes the Indian side can eventually meet China halfway and fully implement the consensus reached by the two sides and settle the dispute through dialogue and diplomatic ways.

After political negotiation, troops from both countries have disengaged from front-line contact in the Galwan Valley since early July.

news.cgtn.com

Beijing says in talks with India to solve border dispute amid latest accusation

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its troops never crossed Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid a China-India border standoff, after the Indian army alleged that China's troops violated previous consensus.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The BrOkEn HeArT China denies funerals of PLA soldiers killed in India skirmish - US intelligence. Central & South Asia 224
Champion_Usmani Trump Claims Modi Said He Was Unhappy With China Border Situation, India Denies Central & South Asia 3
TaiShang Victim mentality motivates scholar to accuse China of denying data to India China & Far East 4
ashok321 China denies giving India $20 bn to drop Doklam Central & South Asia 61
ito On A Move That Will Anger China, Vietnam Says Yes, India Denies World Affairs 0
P China Denies It Is Blocking India's Bid To Be Nuclear Suppliers Group Member Indian Defence Forum 51
V S-400: India just denied China right to dominate Indian Skies Indian Defence Forum 19
I China Denies Snooping on Networks in India, Southeast Asia Central & South Asia 0
I Japanese encephalitis: China denies India's request for additional doses of vaccine Central & South Asia 5
marty China denies Ladakh incursion, accuses India of 'aggressive patrolling' Indian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top