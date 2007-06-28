What's new

China denied the india's report on 3-Step Disengagement, saying india's hope is unrealistic

According to GlobalTimes, insiders of this talk told media that the India government feed the media with misleading details about the talk, to make them look tough in front of their countrymen.

Insiders agree that there is talk about disengagement, but how to do that is still in question, and the Chinese side believe Indians always has unrealistic hope on disengagement, and wishfully thinking that China could pull from finger 4 to finger 8, which is basically impossible for China.

China maintain the position that they wont give out one inch of terrority so India need to make realistic proposal such that the two country can work together towards peace.


So basically no way in hell China will give up one inch, let along finger 4, according to Chinese side of story and satellite picture I guess:rofl:
 
rott said:
LOL, Indians were like celebrating and throwing poop at each other in the other thread.

You have to give them the benefit of doubt, they are certainly capable of having great fun with this size of cow poo without celebrating of anything.
 
Two weeks is all that it will take...just two weeks. The agreement is not signed yet.

The news in India is not from Indian Govt and neither is the social media account posted above from Chinese Ministry.

We had seen Doklam and even before what and how it happened.

We are here. You are here. Lets watch .
 
FlashGordon said:
Two weeks is all that it will take...just two weeks. The agreement is not signed yet.

The news in India is not from Indian Govt and neither is the social media account posted above from Chinese Ministry.

We had seen Doklam and even before what and how it happened.

We are here. You are here. Lets watch .
What happened to the celebration? Postponed until further notice? :lol:
 
FlashGordon said:
Two weeks is all that it will take...just two weeks. The agreement is not signed yet.

The news in India is not from Indian Govt and neither is the social media account posted above from Chinese Ministry.

We had seen Doklam and even before what and how it happened.

We are here. You are here. Lets watch .
Watch what? watch how you retreat or roped by PLA like the last time? Doklam? aint you retreat then?

We all know Indians are big joke, so if two weeks later, nothing happened you ask me to wait another two week? is that your strategy? :rofl:

And what details, the Chinese government openly informed to the news paper that they wont give out finger 4 or any terrority at all, Chinese government rarely give out things in such details, so good luck with that China pull back from finger 4.
 
rott said:
What happened to the celebration? Postponed until further notice? :lol:
There was no celebration. We do not trust Chinese at all. It is Civilizational learning for us. The news first posted by me here was to renind guys like you who were celebrating annexation of Kashmir by the mighty Chinese Army. It was people like you who were celebrating earlier with fake news. Go and revisit all your earlier post if you have very short memory.
 
FlashGordon said:
There was no celebration. We do not trust Chinese at all. It is Civilizational learning for us. The news first posted by me here was to renind guys like you who were celebrating annexation of Kashmir by the mighty Chinese Army. It was people like you who were celebrating earlier with fake news. Go and revisit all your earlier post if you have very short memory.
Don't trust Chinese at all? or just don't trust your own bullshit media who claim China says something yet denied by China at the same time?
:rofl:
 
FlashGordon said:
There was no celebration. We do not trust Chinese at all. It is Civilizational learning for us. The news first posted by me here was to renind guys like you who were celebrating annexation of Kashmir by the mighty Chinese Army. It was people like you who were celebrating earlier with fake news. Go and revisit all your earlier post if you have very short memory.
Me? When did I say we'll annex Kashmir? Are you sure you're okay?
 
LOL disengagement is what India badly hoping for the last few months. Every week, you will see such a wishful news popping up in Indian media only to be catered as fake news after few days. Clearly Indians want Chinese to back off from their rear side and really desperate to have a pre-June/July situation back again but it won't be happening anymore. Indian real plan was to come as much as close to Karakorum pass and later open a possible front with Pakistan but little they realized that China and Pakistan has already thought of that. They were constructing all sorts of bridges, tunnels , roads etc for that until they saw Chinese forces standing in front of them on the land which was actually under Indian control.
 
asiatimes.com

India’s strategic illusions, delusion and hallucinations

Indian strategists have been suffering from illusion, delusion, and hallucination since their country’s independence from the British Empire. Their illusions are connected to India’s percepti…
52051 said:
According to GlobalTimes, insiders of this talk told media that the India government feed the media with misleading details about the talk, to make them look tough in front of their countrymen.

Insiders agree that there is talk about disengagement, but how to do that is still in question, and the Chinese side believe Indians always has unrealistic hope on disengagement, and wishfully thinking that China could pull from finger 4 to finger 8, which is basically impossible for China.

China maintain the position that they wont give out one inch of terrority so India need to make realistic proposal such that the two country can work together towards peace.


So basically no way in hell China will give up one inch, let along finger 4, according to Chinese side of story and satellite picture I guess:rofl:
I think you forgot to post the Global Times article for the delusional Indians to read.

Indian media's reports on detailed border disengagement plan with China 'inaccurate': sources

Indian media's reports that detailed arrangements for a proposed disengagement plan are being discussed and finalized by Chinese and Indian militaries are inaccurate and not helpful for the two sides to reach their established goals, the Global Times has learned from sources.

Times of India reported on Thursday that China and India have "broadly agreed to pull-back troops, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles from 'friction points' in the Pangong Tso-Chushul area in eastern Ladakh."

The media also cited a source as saying that the "exact modalities and sequencing of steps" as well as the joint verification process for the proposed disengagement plan are "being discussed and finalized" by the two armies as a follow-up to the eighth round of corps commander level talks on November 6.

The "disengagement plan" reported by Indian media includes: The People's Liberation Army troops will withdraw to their positions east ofFinger-8 areas from their current position of Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso lake while the Indian troops will withdraw to their post between Fingers 2 and 3. The area between Finger 4 and 8 will be a non-patrol area. Around 30 percent of troops will be withdrawn every day for three days.

The onset of the brutal winter, which is exacting a toll on the thousands of rival soldiers deployed in altitudes of over 15,000 feet, also seems to have made China "more agreeable" to de-escalation, the Times of India wrote.

However, the Global Times learned from sources on Thursday that while the momentum brought by the eighth round of corps commander talk is good, the "disengagement plan" mentioned by the media is "not accurate."

Some Indian media outlets are good at projecting India's tough stance through partially true and partially false information, with the aim of stirring up domestic nationalism, sources told the Global Times.

The Global Times has learned that whether the disengagement of troops starts from southern or northern of Pangong Tso Lake, how to withdraw and with how many troops were key topics during the previous rounds of talks.

The sources told the Global Times that India has always had "unrealistic" ideas about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and disregarded history, unilaterally believing that Fingers 4 to 8 are its patrolling areas, and has sought to gain bargaining chips in talks by fishing for interests in the disputed border area.

"This is the wrong premise for some India people in drafting policies," the sources said.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that the disengagement plan mentioned by Indian media is the media's self-interpretation about the outcome of previous talks between the two sides. But it also to some extent reveals the actual unilateral thought of Indian militaries.

However, it cannot represent the result the two sides have reached, nor will it be the final plan, Qian said.

Qian noted that as it is Diwali, the most important festival in Hinduism, sources in India gave information on the so-called disengagement plan to the public via media to pressure China as well as relieve the pressure on the Indians.

The Indian military's eagerness is understandable, as the weather in the stand-off area has become colder and it faces great pressure in ensuring logistical supplies. But this kind of "tip-off" is not good for the two sides to implement the consensus reached in previous rounds of talks, and could mislead opinion, Qian said.

China and India have had candid exchanges on key issues of the disengagement plan, including where to start and how many troops should be pulled back. The two sides have different demands but are gradually reaching consensus, and both have made efforts and sent positive signals to the outside world, Qian said.

But Indian media's reports also verify that after the eighth round of talks, China and India are detailing plans to solve the border issues in accordance with the consensus reached by the top leaders.

"The two sides are working in the same direction to solve the problem and also have reached some consensus," Qian noted.

China and India issued a joint release on November 6 after the talks, which noted, "Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas."

Qian pointed out that although the release did not mention "disengagement" between the two militaries, the "other outstanding issues" mentioned in the release obviously refers to the disengagement issue.

On September 4, defense ministers from China and India held talks in Moscow, during which Wei Fenghe, China's Defense Minister, said that the reasons and truth behind the current tense border situation between China and India are very clear, and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side. China will not lose one inch of its territory and the military has the resolution, capability and confidence to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Indian media's reports on detailed border disengagement plan with China 'inaccurate': sources - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
52051 said:
According to GlobalTimes, insiders of this talk told media that the India government feed the media with misleading details about the talk, to make them look tough in front of their countrymen.

Insiders agree that there is talk about disengagement, but how to do that is still in question, and the Chinese side believe Indians always has unrealistic hope on disengagement, and wishfully thinking that China could pull from finger 4 to finger 8, which is basically impossible for China.

China maintain the position that they wont give out one inch of terrority so India need to make realistic proposal such that the two country can work together towards peace.


So basically no way in hell China will give up one inch, let along finger 4, according to Chinese side of story and satellite picture I guess:rofl:
It iua China which begs for face saving. India has denied many proposals of China. There is no point in keeping chick rosy by slapping itself. Stay there as much you can or either encroach further if you have guts.
 
