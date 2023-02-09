What's new

China demands an end to US sanctions against Syria following the deadly earthquakes

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China demands an end to US sanctions against Syria following the deadly earthquakes

By ANIKET DIXIT

Feb 09 2023

China demands an end to US sanctions against Syria following the deadly earthquakes


Beijing: Following devastating earthquakes that killed more than 10,000 people in the region earlier this week, American sanctions against Syria have hampered relief efforts, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which urged the United States to lift the sanctions and "unlock the doors for humanitarian aid."

During her daily press briefing on Wednesday, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Mao Ning was asked to comment on the sanctions. She cited Washington's history of intervening in Syria and the serious consequences for common people.

She added that "frequent [US] military strikes and harsh economic sanctions have caused huge civilian casualties and taken away the means to subsistence of the Syrians" in addition to "years of war and turmoil." She said that "the devastating earthquakes - on top of years of war and turmoil - have left Syria in a terrible humanitarian crisis."

Following Monday's earthquakes, which shook Turkey and Syria and claimed thousands of lives in both countries, humanitarian organisations like the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the US-based Arab American-Anti-Discrimination Committee have pleaded with US officials to lift the sanctions. In Turkey, more than 8,500 people died and more than 50,000 were injured, whereas in Syria, at least 1,260 people died and 2,300 were also injured.

There is an urgent need for quick relief because many residents are currently trapped beneath collapsed buildings, but according to humanitarian organisations, US sanctions have only made things harder.
Due to restrictions brought on by the harsh sanctions, the evacuation process and rescue operations are limited. The biggest obstacles to relief efforts, according to SARC president Khaled Hboubati, are US sanctions and a lack of heavy machinery and equipment needed to lift the rubble.

The Syrian government has allegedly "brutalised" its own citizens during its ten-year conflict with armed jihadist groups seeking to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to the State Department, which has flatly refused to consider ending the economic sanctions.

Mao continued by denouncing ongoing US military operations in Syria and complaining that the US military is stealing the nation's energy resources at an alarming rate.

"As we speak, US troops are still present in Syria's main oil-producing areas. More than 80% of Syria's oil production has been looted, and grain stocks have been smuggled out of Syria and burned. All of this has exacerbated Syria's humanitarian crisis, she said.

Damascus has criticised the US military presence on numerous occasions and demanded an end to what it sees as an illegitimate occupation of its sovereign territory, but Washington has steadfastly refused to budge. In the oil-rich northeast of Syria, under Kurdish control, as well as along its southern border, where they are embedded with Arab rebel groups, there are still just under 1,000 US soldiers operating.

China demands an end to US sanctions against Syria following the deadly earthquakes

VCheng

VCheng

VCheng said:
The Syrian government has allegedly "brutalised" its own citizens
That is the basic problem. Let China ask Syria to stop doing that for a change. That alone can help remove the sanctions.

And if somebody things that such brutality unleashed by Syria is only an "allegation", then the sanctions are "virtual" too. After all, Iran and Russia bypass US sanctions easily. They can help Syria do so easily as well.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

VCheng said:
That is the basic problem. Let China ask Syria to stop doing that for a change. That alone can help remove the sanctions.

And if somebody things that such brutality unleashed by Syria is only an "allegation", then the sanctions are "virtual" too. After all, Iran and Russia bypass US sanctions easily. They can help Syria do so easily as well.
Syria used to be one of the most peaceful and developed countries in the middle east, why it became a mess now? we all know who is behind this disaster.
 
chinasun

chinasun

China is stepping up the preparation and transport of disaster relief supplies to Türkiye and Syria, and hopes the aid will reach the disaster zones as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

China is also hastening its food aid project for Syria, with 220 tonnes of wheat already on its way to the country, and the remaining 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to be shipped in the near future, Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

The ministry said China encourages local Chinese chambers of commerce and enterprises to actively fulfill their social responsibilities, donate relief supplies and equipment to the disaster-stricken areas, and participate in local earthquake relief efforts.
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

VCheng said:
That is the basic problem. Let China ask Syria to stop doing that for a change. That alone can help remove the sanctions.

And if somebody things that such brutality unleashed by Syria is only an "allegation", then the sanctions are "virtual" too. After all, Iran and Russia bypass US sanctions easily. They can help Syria do so easily as well.
Lol Exactly. I tink Iran, Russia and China should be enough to help them I guess.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Exclusive: Suffering of Syria caused by US further exacerbated by devastating earthquake: ambassador
By Chen Qingqing and Bai Yunyi
Published: Feb 09, 2023

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jableh, northwest of the Syrian capital Damascus, on February 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jableh, northwest of the Syrian capital Damascus, on February 8, 2023. Photo: AFP
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is continuing to climb. In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Mohammed Hasanein Khaddam, Syrian Ambassador to China, said that the roots of Syria's suffering - the US' long-arm jurisdiction - are further exacerbated by the disaster.

The US long-arm jurisdiction wears political glasses, and targets "non-malleable" countries. Even in this shocking humanitarian calamity they failed to depoliticize their attitude, Khaddam said.

The US sanctions "tightened the noose" around the Syrian economy, and split the Syrian banks from the international financial system, so that you cannot trade with other countries and are even unable to buy medication and survival equipment, Khaddam told the Global Times on Thursday.

Syria has faced US sanctions since 1979, which have got worse since then. This has been their convoluted diplomacy in the Middle East that "succeeded" in keeping the crisis alive for decades, the envoy said. "No wonder it has lost its credibility in the region even with its friends there."

Unfortunately, the situation is really difficult and painful amid the earthquake, and the Syrian government mobilized all available resources for the afflicted areas, but the catastrophe is widespread, Khaddam said.

"Many people are still under the rubble," he said. Buildings and infrastructure have been hit hard. Tens of thousands became homeless because large numbers of buildings are dilapidated and uninhabitable due to the first quake and the aftershocks, so the number of deaths is in the thousands and on the rise, with hospitals and medical centers overstretched.

The Syrian government issued on the first day of the catastrophe an appeal calling on all countries, international organizations and funds, and governmental and non-governmental organizations to extend emergency assistance, especially search and rescue machinery and equipment, the ambassador said. "The first priority is saving, then curing, sheltering and providing survivability means. Of course we feel deeply touched and grateful to all countries that sent condolences and provided or offered assistance."

Fresh snowfall in Syria on Wednesday has compounded the already desperate situation faced by millions of people whose lives have been affected by the earthquake disaster, said the UN's top humanitarian official in the country.

On Wednesday, China urged the US to put aside its geopolitical obsession and immediately lift unilateral sanctions on Syria since Washington's long-term involvement in the Syrian crisis with military intervention and economic sanctions has resulted in a large number of civilian casualties and difficulties in economic development and the reconstruction process in the country.

The US should open the door to humanitarian aid in face of the catastrophe, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Throughout the Syrian war, the US nourished and fostered terrorist groups and used them as tools to destroy Syria. The US has also been stealing Syrian oil and agricultural products, which incurred losses totaling more than $110 billion, in addition to imposing a blockade to suffocate the economy, the envoy said.

"This, no doubt, shows the roots of our suffering which is further exacerbated by the earthquake. These sanctions are deadly under the 'rule-based order'," he said.

In terms of the quick response, many aid agencies in China, both governmental and nongovernmental, announced their intention to provide Syria generously with much-needed aid, the envoy said.

"There are now rescue teams from China on the ground. We also received many heartily compassionate messages and calls of support from the Chinese people, which are deeply overwhelming," he said. "Many Chinese friends answered our call of appeal; many even came to the embassy to offer their compassion, which was truly touching."

The Red Cross Society of China sent the first batch of medical supplies, which will meet the needs of 5,000 people, to the earthquake-stricken area in Syria from Beijing on Thursday morning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Besides the cash and material assistance already announced, China is also speeding up the implementation of food aid programs to Syria, with 220 tons of wheat on the way to Syria and the remaining 3,000 tons of rice and wheat to be shipped in two batches in the near future, the ministry said.

"We feel inundated with compassion, and cannot thank enough these feelings and prompt responses at the official level and from the people, which mirrors the humane soul of the Chinese civilization," Khaddam said.

VCheng

VCheng

beijingwalker said:
Syria used to be one of the most peaceful and developed countries in the middle east, why it became a mess now? we all know who is behind this disaster.
The Assad Family. Clearly. Middle East is full of such despots, but sooner and later they always get what they deserve: a most disgraceful end.
 

