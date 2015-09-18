beijingwalker
China Delivers World’s Largest Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ship
Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua delivered the world's largest cargo vessel with dual-fuel engines powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Tuesday in Shanghai, which will reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent, comparing with traditional oil-driven container vessels.
