China Delivers World’s Largest Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ship

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua delivered the world's largest cargo vessel with dual-fuel engines powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Tuesday in Shanghai, which will reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent, comparing with traditional oil-driven container vessels.

 
