America can choose either (1) effective Iran sanctions, or (2) a trade war with China. They can't have both.



And it looks like they chose to have a trade war with China. So in return China will do everything possible to bypass American sanctions on Iran.



Nukes and ICBMs are 1950's tech, even an undeveloped backwater like North Korea could develop them in the span of a few years. Iran can also do it easily if they finally decide to go that route, which looks like a high possibility now.

