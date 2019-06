Lol.

So between May 2 & June 25, China revieved only one tanker with 1 million barrels only.

A huge fall from 12 million barrels of oil that Chian got from Iran in April alone.



Even if the two more tankers underway carrying 1.9 million barrels both combined that may reach China in July 2nd week as per tanker trackers.com would mean just 3 million barrel in 2 months that is a fall of 80%.



This shows China is mostly abiding US sanctions even though they have nothing to gain unlike India which has a lot to gain by accepting US sanctions.

Click to expand...