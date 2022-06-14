What's new

China Defends Pilots After Accusation They Gave Canadians the Middle Finger

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China Defends Pilots After Accusation They Gave Canadians the Middle Finger​

6/14/22 AT 10:24 AM EDT
article_60c1e5c78ae899_38727721.jpeg


China stood by the actions of its air force pilots on Monday after Ottawa's top defense official repeated Canada's concerns about risky interceptions in the East China Sea.

Mid-air intercepts of Canadian aircraft by Chinese fighter jets were "very concerning and unprofessional," Anita Anand, Canada's defense minister, said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend. Her American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, also backed Ottawa's concerns in his address at Asia's premier defense forum.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to Anand's comments by accusing the Canadian military of flying "thousands of miles to harass China at its doorstep." The official said Canadian aircraft "approached China's territorial airspace" to engage in "provocations at close distance."

Earlier this month, Canada said aircrews in slow-moving CP-140 surveillance aircraft were conducting U.N.-sanctioned operations off North Korea between April and May when they encountered Chinese fighter pilots. A report by Global News said some intercepts happened at between 20 to 100 feet—close enough to "see them raising their middle fingers" at Canadian pilots.

Canadian aircrews "felt sufficiently at risk that they had to quickly modify their own flight path in order to increase separation and avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft," according to its June 1 statement, which noted the interactions were "well-documented."

Last week, the Chinese Defense Ministry accused Ottawa of conducting close-in reconnaissance under the pretext of enforcing U.N. sanctions.

Wang said Chinese pilots "exercised maximum restraint the entire time and handled the situation in a professional and safe manner, preventing further escalation of the incident."

Austin, who also met his Chinese counterpart while in Singapore, noted "an alarming increase in the number of unsafe aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea by PLA aircraft and vessels," referring to the People's Liberation Army.

"In February, a PLA Navy ship directed a laser at an Australian P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, seriously endangering everyone on board. And in the past few weeks, PLA fighters have conducted a series of dangerous intercepts of allied aircraft operating lawfully in the East China and the South China seas. Now, this should worry us all," he said.

The intercept in the South China Sea was recently confirmed by Defense Minister Richard Marles of Australia, who said an Australian P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was met by a Chinese J-16 fighter, which "cut across the nose" of the slower surveillance plane and "released a bundle of chaff" that was ingested into its engine.

The incident took place in international airspace, Canberra said. China argues the P-8 was approaching the disputed Paracel Islands.

Beast

And those clowns think China cant send patrol aircraft to patrol your border shore? Just we didint do it , doesnt mean we can't.

And these clown send plane right on our border despite 10000km away from China and even got cheek to claim we are the aggressor.
 
Beast said:
And those clowns think China cant send patrol aircraft to patrol your border shore? Just we didint do it , doesnt mean we can't.

And these clown send plane right on our border despite 10000km away from China and even got cheek to claim we are the aggressor.
Click to expand...
No. Just unprofessional pilots.
 
gambit said:
No. Just unprofessional pilots.
Click to expand...

The Chinese pilot just thought it's cool to copy the American pilots during the Cold War. If you think sticking up a finger and aggressive manuevers are unprofessional, then both the American and Soviet pilots were. Those were just individual actions. But what do you think the American military calling one of their operations in SCS '**** 81'? Professional? Because it referenced Chinese commemorating August 1st the birth of Chinese military?
 
MajesticPug said:
The Chinese pilot just thought it's cool to copy the American pilots during the Cold War. If you think sticking up a finger and aggressive manuevers are unprofessional, then both the American and Soviet pilots were. Those were just individual actions. But what do you think the American military calling one of their operations in SCS '**** 81'? Professional? Because it referenced Chinese commemorating August 1st the birth of Chinese military?
Click to expand...
The scene is like a tiger is playfully circling a sitting duck, poor Canadian pilots..
 
MajesticPug said:
The Chinese pilot just thought it's cool to copy the American pilots during the Cold War. If you think sticking up a finger and aggressive manuevers are unprofessional, then both the American and Soviet pilots were. Those were just individual actions. But what do you think the American military calling one of their operations in SCS '**** 81'? Professional? Because it referenced Chinese commemorating August 1st the birth of Chinese military?
Click to expand...
Who say Chinese pilot give western middle finger? The lying western media? And you believe their narration of dangerous move and action?

gambit said:
No. Just unprofessional pilots.
Click to expand...
Of cos liar will find every attempt to smear the professional.
If a high ranking officer like Collin Powell can lied of washing powder or Mr Pompeo. What can u expect from other lower ranking?



Didnt US president Trump say of US fake media? :enjoy:
 
Learn from the best of the best;

 
Here is a replay of the Chinese middle finger to the Canadians:-

1655256303849.png
 

