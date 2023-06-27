What's new

China decoupling would be an act of 'suicide' for Europe, Hungary's foreign minister says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,476
-57
99,439
Country
China
Location
China

China decoupling would be an act of 'suicide' for Europe, Hungary's foreign minister says​

PUBLISHED TUE, JUN 27 202311:13 AM

KEY POINTS
  • Hungary’s foreign minister said Tuesday that any move to decouple, or even derisk, from China would be an act of “suicide” for Europe.
  • “Both decoupling and de-risking would be a suicide committed by the European economy,” Szijjártó told Sam Vadas at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Tianjin, China.
  • European leaders have until now struggled to formulate a unified Sino-European strategy, with some states echoing U.S. calls for a complete dissociation with Beijing.
107263259-1687878110201-gettyimages-1253301003-230509_TTAA_PHT024.jpeg

European leaders have struggled to formulate a unified Sino-European strategy, with some states echoing U.S. calls for a complete disassociation — or decoupling — while others have preferred a softer, derisking approach.
Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images

Hungary’s foreign minister said Tuesday that any move to decouple, or even de-risk, from China would be an act of “suicide” for Europe.

Péter Szijjártó said that curtailing ties with Beijing — one of Europe’s biggest trade partners and a major source of foreign direct investment — would essentially kill the region’s economy.

“Both decoupling and de-risking would be a suicide committed by the European economy,” Szijjártó told CNBC’s Sam Vadas at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Tianjin, China. “How could you decouple without killing the European economy?”

European leaders have until now struggled to formulate a unified Sino-European strategy, with some states echoing U.S. calls for a complete disassociation — or decoupling — with Beijing, while others have preferred a softer approach of mitigating risks.

The issue is a particularly sensitive balancing act for Europe, which remains deeply reliant on U.S. support in Ukraine but also has critical economic ties with Beijing. China was the largest source of EU imports and the third-largest buyer of EU goods in 2022, according to Eurostat.

Szijjártó, for his part, said that Hungary — which holds notably more cordial relations with China than some of its European counterparts — does not view China as a threat or a risk, and therefore sees no reason for “de-risking.”
“We look at China as a country with which, if you cooperate, you can take a lot of benefit out of it,” he said.

Hungary-China ties deepen

Beijing is Budapest’s largest trading partner outside of the European Union and its number one investor so far this year. Szijjártó said he expected Chinese foreign direct investment in the country to double this year, from 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) to 13 billion euros.

The majority of last year’s inflow was due to a $7.6 billion investment — Hungary’s largest ever — by Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited in a new factory in the country. The plant is expected to service automakers with factories in Hungary, including

Szijjártó said such investments highlighted Hungary’s critical role in Europe’s car manufacturing industry and its strategic importance in the region — particularly as automakers transition toward electric vehicles.

“These big Chinese investments come to Hungary because of the German carmakers being present in Hungary,” Szijjártó said.

“So when the German foreign minister speaks about decoupling, the CEOs of the German carmakers usually call me to convince their Chinese suppliers to come to Hungary,” he continued.

“There’s a big gap between the political perception and the reality on the ground. A decoupling would kill the European economy and be very harmful to the German economy as well.”

Dubbing the political atmosphere in Europe as “very ideological, very emotional,” Szijjártó said that treating China as a rival was futile and called on other European leaders to face up to be more rational about that “reality.”

“It’s obvious that if you want to compete with China, if you want to look at China as a rival to us, then we Europeans will lose on it,” he said.

“Why don’t we come back to the basis of rationality, common sense, reality and pragmatism, and why don’t we start to make an even closer relationship with China than before.”

His words come as allies in the bloc have questioned China’s growing assertiveness, particularly amid rising tensions around Taiwan and Beijing’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

www.cnbc.com

China decoupling would be an act of 'suicide' for Europe, Hungary's foreign minister says

Hungary's Foreign Minister said Tuesday that any move to decouple, or even derisk, from China would be an act of "suicide" for Europe.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,878
-21
9,220
Country
China
Location
Canada
Some European politicians care more about the interest of Americans than their own welfare.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
33,089
30
21,431
Country
United States
Location
United States
This just makes it an even bigger reason to cut down on the China reliance.

What if you don't and China suddenly announces it will shut it doors again for another 300 years.

Why would you want to be put in that situation?

Besides how come Hungary wasn't complaining when they were part of the Easter Bloc and capitalism was the "Western man's evil".
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Europeans Reluctant to De-Risk From ‘Partner’ China,The majority of those surveyed view China as an “ally or necessary partner”
Replies
0
Views
241
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China, von der Leyen says
Replies
0
Views
389
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Most Europeans would want to stay neutral in a US-China war over Taiwan, study finds
Replies
5
Views
301
DF41
DF41
beijingwalker
German firms keep investing in China despite moves to ‘de-risk’, Direct investment flows to China increased by 11%
Replies
1
Views
422
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese FM Wang Yi: China supports Hungary in pursuing an independent development path
Replies
3
Views
501
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom