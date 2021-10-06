China ‘Decodes’ F-22, F-35 Puzzle; Flaunts ‘World’s First Anti-Stealth Radar’ That Can Detect Stealthiest Of Aircraft

MH.Yang said: If there is no stealth advantage, what is left of F35?

An early warning aircraft carrying missiles?

White and Green with M/S said: No, I think just like J20 and upcoming J35, J16D is comparable to F/A 18 G, Growler

First of all, it's in the prototype stage. Second, the Stealthy planes have a lot more than just RAM on. In fact, -35 is able to use electronic warfare counter measures too. Lastly, this radar like every radar, can be jammed and destroyed also.It's comparable to -18G as per the Chinese media and on paper. If you'd like to do an Apples to Apples comparison, then someone from China needs to publish authentic stats of their EW and jamming pods' capabilities first.