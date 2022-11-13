beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 50,987
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
China debuts container-type missile launch system; weapon can ‘effectively improve defense capabilities of coastal countries’
By Fan Wei and Cao Siqi in Zhuhai
Published: Nov 12, 2022 09:28 PM
The container-type sea defense combat system is exhibited at Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Fan Wei/GT
China's leading missile developer exhibited a container-type sea defense combat system at the ongoing Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, which could effectively improve the defense capabilities of coastal countries for its outstanding mobility and capability to disguise itself.
At the exhibition hall, the Global Times reporters saw an anti-ship missile launch system in the shape of a container with naval camouflage, which was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the country's largest manufacturer of cruise missiles. The container is about 13 meters long, 2.3 meters wide and 2.5 meters high.
The Global Times learned from the corporation that the missile launch system can integrate an operating station, a power station and missile launchers into the container.
A representative from the No.3 Research Institute under CASIC told the Global Times at the airshow that the missile launch system, no matter what platform it is mounted on, does not need an external power source. Its own power supply can fully meet the operational needs.
"The launch system can connect with various independent detection and command units such as early warning aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and shore-based radars. It could receive target information from those external sources through encrypted data," he said.
According to the representative, based on the information from the detection unit, the command unit could formulate a combat plan automatically. The command unit then sends the instructions to the launch system. The detection unit and command unit can also provide operational information support for the launch system. After making some adjustments, the operators then confirm the plan and send the order to each station as well as the firing parameters to each launch unit.
"The launch system does not require a lot of personnel. It only takes four people to complete the whole launch process," the representative said.
The Global Times reporters noted that the launch system on display adopts a quadruple mounting method, which can simultaneously carry four YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missiles. In addition, the launch system can optionally be equipped with four YJ-18E anti-ship missiles, as well as other types of anti-ship missile weapon systems, reflecting its strong compatibility.
Various missiles developed by CASIC are on display at Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Fan Wei/GT
The above two types of anti-ship missiles are some of the star coastal defense missile weapon systems developed by CAISC on display at the air show.
Among them, the YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile can reach Mach 3 and has a range of 290 kilometers. Compared with the usual subsonic anti-ship missile, YJ-12E has an advanced flight speed and strong penetration ability, which makes it an effective weapon to break through hostile missile defense system.
Meanwhile, it has the advantages of high accuracy, outstanding damage output and low life cycle cost. It is mainly used to attack large and medium-sized surface vessels and high-value targets on the ground. This standoff weapon is highly disguisable, could operate actively and respond in a short time. It is a powerful weapon to achieve long-range, rapid and precise attack on high-value targets.
The YJ-18E anti-ship missile adopts a system of "subsonic cruise plus supersonic strike," taking into account the unique advantages of long range during subsonic flight and final supersonic attack. The missile can covertly strike large and medium-sized surface vessels and formations at a long distance, and at the same time has the ability to attack small ships and fixed targets on land.
The missile is designed for hidden attacks, can travel long distances, has high damage output and is easy to use. It has a maximum range of nearly 300 kilometers, leading the international market. Using advanced flight altitude control technology, it can fly close to the sea at ultra-low altitude, and choose the appropriate attack route and attack mode according to the specific battle scenario.
The terminal stage of the missile can effectively break through enemy defenses. The missile's seeker has a variety of guidance modes and is capable of precision strikes against multiple targets at sea and on land through modular retooling. A single hit can heavily damage or sink a typical ship target.
According to a CAISC representative, the container-type sea defense combat system can be mixed with the YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile and YJ-18E anti-ship missile or other types of anti-ship missile. However, to achieve the best strike effect, the most ideal way is to simultaneously deploy YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile and YJ-18E anti-ship missile.
"The container-type launch system can change its firing angle at will, or even launch the missile vertically," the representative said.
The Global Times learned from the corporation that the missile launch system can be loaded on heavy trucks, becoming a set of maneuverable shore-to-ship missile launching system. It can also be used in the upgrades of old warships.
"This weapon system, if deployed ashore, will effectively enhance a country's defense capability to safeguard its exclusive economic zone," the Global Times was told.
By Fan Wei and Cao Siqi in Zhuhai
Published: Nov 12, 2022 09:28 PM
The container-type sea defense combat system is exhibited at Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Fan Wei/GT
China's leading missile developer exhibited a container-type sea defense combat system at the ongoing Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, which could effectively improve the defense capabilities of coastal countries for its outstanding mobility and capability to disguise itself.
At the exhibition hall, the Global Times reporters saw an anti-ship missile launch system in the shape of a container with naval camouflage, which was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the country's largest manufacturer of cruise missiles. The container is about 13 meters long, 2.3 meters wide and 2.5 meters high.
The Global Times learned from the corporation that the missile launch system can integrate an operating station, a power station and missile launchers into the container.
A representative from the No.3 Research Institute under CASIC told the Global Times at the airshow that the missile launch system, no matter what platform it is mounted on, does not need an external power source. Its own power supply can fully meet the operational needs.
"The launch system can connect with various independent detection and command units such as early warning aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and shore-based radars. It could receive target information from those external sources through encrypted data," he said.
According to the representative, based on the information from the detection unit, the command unit could formulate a combat plan automatically. The command unit then sends the instructions to the launch system. The detection unit and command unit can also provide operational information support for the launch system. After making some adjustments, the operators then confirm the plan and send the order to each station as well as the firing parameters to each launch unit.
"The launch system does not require a lot of personnel. It only takes four people to complete the whole launch process," the representative said.
The Global Times reporters noted that the launch system on display adopts a quadruple mounting method, which can simultaneously carry four YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missiles. In addition, the launch system can optionally be equipped with four YJ-18E anti-ship missiles, as well as other types of anti-ship missile weapon systems, reflecting its strong compatibility.
Various missiles developed by CASIC are on display at Airshow China in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Fan Wei/GT
The above two types of anti-ship missiles are some of the star coastal defense missile weapon systems developed by CAISC on display at the air show.
Among them, the YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile can reach Mach 3 and has a range of 290 kilometers. Compared with the usual subsonic anti-ship missile, YJ-12E has an advanced flight speed and strong penetration ability, which makes it an effective weapon to break through hostile missile defense system.
Meanwhile, it has the advantages of high accuracy, outstanding damage output and low life cycle cost. It is mainly used to attack large and medium-sized surface vessels and high-value targets on the ground. This standoff weapon is highly disguisable, could operate actively and respond in a short time. It is a powerful weapon to achieve long-range, rapid and precise attack on high-value targets.
The YJ-18E anti-ship missile adopts a system of "subsonic cruise plus supersonic strike," taking into account the unique advantages of long range during subsonic flight and final supersonic attack. The missile can covertly strike large and medium-sized surface vessels and formations at a long distance, and at the same time has the ability to attack small ships and fixed targets on land.
The missile is designed for hidden attacks, can travel long distances, has high damage output and is easy to use. It has a maximum range of nearly 300 kilometers, leading the international market. Using advanced flight altitude control technology, it can fly close to the sea at ultra-low altitude, and choose the appropriate attack route and attack mode according to the specific battle scenario.
The terminal stage of the missile can effectively break through enemy defenses. The missile's seeker has a variety of guidance modes and is capable of precision strikes against multiple targets at sea and on land through modular retooling. A single hit can heavily damage or sink a typical ship target.
According to a CAISC representative, the container-type sea defense combat system can be mixed with the YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile and YJ-18E anti-ship missile or other types of anti-ship missile. However, to achieve the best strike effect, the most ideal way is to simultaneously deploy YJ-12E supersonic anti-ship missile and YJ-18E anti-ship missile.
"The container-type launch system can change its firing angle at will, or even launch the missile vertically," the representative said.
The Global Times learned from the corporation that the missile launch system can be loaded on heavy trucks, becoming a set of maneuverable shore-to-ship missile launching system. It can also be used in the upgrades of old warships.
"This weapon system, if deployed ashore, will effectively enhance a country's defense capability to safeguard its exclusive economic zone," the Global Times was told.