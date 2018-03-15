What's new

China data beat expectations, USD/CNH breaks key fibonacci support

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,741
1
60,873
Country
China
Location
China
China data beat expectations, USD/CNH breaks key fibonacci support
By ActionForex.com

Sep 15, 03:39 GMT

August economic data released from China today were generally better than expected. Industrial production continued its bounce and rose 5.6% yoy versus expectation of 5.1% yoy. That’s also the fastest rise in eight months. Retail sales rose 0.5% yoy versus expectation of 0.0% yoy. Sales were finally growth after a seven-month downturn. Fixed asset investment dropped -0.3% ytd yoy, above expectation of -0.5% ytd yoy.

Yuan’s exchange rate appreciated on optimism that China’s economy is now on firm footing for further bounce back for the rest of the year. USD/CNH resumed the fall from 7.1961 and hits as low as 6.7825 so far. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 6.8600 resistance holds. The firm break of 38.2% retracement of 6.2354 to 7.9153 at 6.8286 now argues that whole rise from 6.2354 has completed already. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 6.6021. Though, the reaction from Chinese stocks is so far mild. We’re prefer to see the SSE (now at around 3288) to break through the key resistance zone of 3500 to further confirm the underlying strength in sentiments.



www.actionforex.com

China data beat expectations, USD/CNH breaks key fibonacci support | Action Forex

August economic data released from China today were generally better than expected. Industrial production continued its bounce and rose 5.6% yoy versus expectation of 5.1% yoy. That’s also the fastest rise in eight months. Retail sales rose 0.5% yoy versus expectation of 0.0% yoy. Sales were...
www.actionforex.com www.actionforex.com
 
casual

casual

FULL MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
1,557
1
781
Country
China
Location
United States
if the yuan gains any more against the dollar chinese exporters will be in trouble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CrazyZ Asian markets higher as China trade data beats forecasts China & Far East 0
cirr China's economy kicks off 2018 on forecast-beating data China & Far East 0
onebyone China should lead global data services development: expert China & Far East 0
beijingwalker Apple Confirms iPhone 11 Uses Data From China’s BeiDou Satellite System Technology & Science 0
beijingwalker In data: China's fight against corruption in poverty alleviation China & Far East 0
F-22Raptor U.S. Accuses Pair of Trying to Steal Virus Vaccine Data for China China & Far East 0
S China Kicks Off World's Highest Cloud Computing Data Center China & Far East 0
Bilal9 New Data Shows U.S. Companies Are Definitely Leaving China Americas 2
S China’s Manufacturing Had V-Shaped Rebound After Covid-19, Geospatial Data Shows China & Far East 1
F-22Raptor U.S. to Accuse China of Trying to Hack Vaccine Data, as Virus Redirects Cyberattacks China & Far East 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top