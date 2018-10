Iran to boost oil supplies to China in October-November: Rosneft CEO

OCTOBER 25, 2018 / 5:24 PM / UPDATED 18 HOURS AGO1 MIN READVERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Iran plans to supply more than 20 million barrels of crude oil to the Chinese port of Dalian in the October-November period, up sharply from the usual monthly volumes of up to 3 million barrels, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.