China cuts 2022 GDP target to around 5.5% amid Ukraine crisis

China cut a gross domestic product growth target for 2022 to around 5.5 percent at the opening of an annual session of parliament on Saturday, amid mounting concern that Russia's aggression against Ukraine will put serious downward pressure on the global economy.The economic growth goal was lower than the target of over 6.0 percent for last year, as the world's second-biggest economy has also shown signs of slowdown due largely to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak and sluggishness with the real estate sector.