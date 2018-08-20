/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

China crush Tajikistan 16-0 in Asian Games women's football match

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Two, Aug 20, 2018 at 9:02 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:02 PM #1
    Two

    Two SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,308
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,290 / -10
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    PALEMBANG, Indonesia, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's women's football team made it two resounding wins out of two at the 2018 Asian Games, thrasing Tajikistan 16-0 here at the Jakabaring Sports Center (JSC) football stadium on Monday evening.

    Of special note was forward Wang Shanshan, who contributed nine goals, while defender Zhao Rong scored five. The other two goals were scored by forward Wang Shuang and midfielder Li Tingting.

    "The result was much better than in the first match. We expect to be even more prepared in our next match," coach Jia Xiuquan said at a press conference after the match.

    China had convincingly beaten Hong Kong, China 7-0 in their first Group B match, but are likely to face tougher opposition in their third game against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    Ahead of that game on Wednesday, Jia said that he did not want to put pressure on his players, urging caution over China's recent record against the DPRK.

    "We seldom win against them. We just want to give them a challenge in the next match. The Asian Games is a platform for our players to play against the best teams in the world," he said.

    Meanwhile, Wang Shanshan said that the big wins China enjoyed in their previous matches have bolstered the team's confidence for the following games.

    "We are looking forward to the match against the DPRK, and hope to be better prepared for that game," Wang said.

    The DPRK, who won gold in the women's football at the 2014 Asian Games, also thrashed Tajikistan 16-0 in their first match, before a resounding 8-0 win against Hong Kong, China. The DPRK currently top Group B on goal difference from China.

    http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/20/c_137405351.htm
     
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:06 PM #2
    Two

    Two SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,308
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,290 / -10
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:08 PM #3
    Two

    Two SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,308
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,290 / -10
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:26 PM #4
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    980
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 378 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    india crush indonesia hockey team 17-0
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:29 PM #5
    Attila the Hun

    Attila the Hun SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,171
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,307 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    I watched the match, Tajikistan were unlucky. Bad
    Does not matter. Indians are uncivilized.
     
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:35 PM #6
    kmc_chacko

    kmc_chacko FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    508
    Joined:
    Dec 13, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 405 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    :yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo::yahoo:

    Congrats but It not right to put India related news on Chinese related discussions it will leads to trolling.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:36 PM #7
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    980
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 378 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    here comes the mother of civilization
    lol..........lol...........lol.......:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:

    [​IMG]
     
  8. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:38 PM #8
    Attila the Hun

    Attila the Hun SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,171
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,307 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Truth hurts?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:38 PM #9
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    980
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 378 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    ok i am sorry , i will not repeat it .
     
  10. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:41 PM #10
    kmc_chacko

    kmc_chacko FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    508
    Joined:
    Dec 13, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 405 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Welcome :-)
     
  11. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:51 PM #11
    Taimur Khurram

    Taimur Khurram SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,556
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +7 / 5,611 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
    They have a better and an older civilisation than you do, that's for sure.
     
  12. Aug 20, 2018 at 9:54 PM #12
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    980
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 378 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    thank you .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. Two