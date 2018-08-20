China crush Tajikistan 16-0 in Asian Games women's football match

PALEMBANG, Indonesia, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's women's football team made it two resounding wins out of two at the 2018 Asian Games, thrasing Tajikistan 16-0 here at the Jakabaring Sports Center (JSC) football stadium on Monday evening. Of special note was forward Wang Shanshan, who contributed nine goals, while defender Zhao Rong scored five. The other two goals were scored by forward Wang Shuang and midfielder Li Tingting. "The result was much better than in the first match. We expect to be even more prepared in our next match," coach Jia Xiuquan said at a press conference after the match. China had convincingly beaten Hong Kong, China 7-0 in their first Group B match, but are likely to face tougher opposition in their third game against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Ahead of that game on Wednesday, Jia said that he did not want to put pressure on his players, urging caution over China's recent record against the DPRK. "We seldom win against them. We just want to give them a challenge in the next match. The Asian Games is a platform for our players to play against the best teams in the world," he said. Meanwhile, Wang Shanshan said that the big wins China enjoyed in their previous matches have bolstered the team's confidence for the following games. "We are looking forward to the match against the DPRK, and hope to be better prepared for that game," Wang said. The DPRK, who won gold in the women's football at the 2014 Asian Games, also thrashed Tajikistan 16-0 in their first match, before a resounding 8-0 win against Hong Kong, China. The DPRK currently top Group B on goal difference from China. http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/20/c_137405351.htm