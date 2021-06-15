China creates political cartoon about G7 - lots of Easter Eggs

India is sat on the floor whilst the rest are sat at the table.

India has a help me sign next to a begging bowl

India is connected to an oxygen tank

India is on a drip of Ganges water and cow piss

Everyone else has a green drink, India has a urine coloured one

The UK and Italy both have their testicles on the table.

The UK is split into different countries

The US is printing dollars from toilet paper

France has a white hankerchief of surrender out

Australia is on a Chinese drip and also reaching for American cash

Japan is serving everyone nuclear tainted water

Canada has a bag of weed tied to it's leg

So China has issued a political cartoon about the G7 summit. You need to inspect this cartoon in full size, it's amazing, there is so much political commentary in just one cartoon.