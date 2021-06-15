China creates political cartoon about G7 - lots of Easter Eggs

So China has issued a political cartoon about the G7 summit. You need to inspect this cartoon in full size, it's amazing, there is so much political commentary in just one cartoon.
You need to click on it and view it in full size. There is loads happening.
I'll start off with some really funny stuff...
- India is sat on the floor whilst the rest are sat at the table.
- India has a help me sign next to a begging bowl
- India is connected to an oxygen tank
- India is on a drip of Ganges water and cow piss
- Everyone else has a green drink, India has a urine coloured one
- The UK and Italy both have their testicles on the table.
- The UK is split into different countries
- The US is printing dollars from toilet paper
- France has a white hankerchief of surrender out
- Australia is on a Chinese drip and also reaching for American cash
- Japan is serving everyone nuclear tainted water
- Canada has a bag of weed tied to it's leg
