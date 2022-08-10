What's new

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,483
-12
91,880
Country
China
Location
China

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower​

Hassan Mujtaba
August 9 2022

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_10-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png

Birentech, a small enterprise based in Shanghai, China, has released the country's most powerful General-Purpose GPU, the Biren BR100.

China Makes Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU To Date, The Birentech BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors​

The Birentech BR100 is the flagship General-Purpose GPU that China has to offer, featuring an in-house GPU architecture that utilizes a 7nm process node and houses 77 Billion transistors within its die. The GPU has been fabricated on TSMC's 2.5D CoWoS design and also comes packed with 300 MB of on-chip cache, 64 GB of HBM2e with a memory bandwidth of 2.3 TB/s, and support for PCIe Gen 5.0 (CXL interconnect protocol).

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_1-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x417.jpg


During the announcement, Brientech disclosed various performance metrics of the chip. It offers up to 2048 TOPs (INT8), 1024 TFLOPs (BF16), 512 TFLOPs (TF32+), 256 TFLOPs (FP32), and based on the performance figures, it looks like this chip is going to be faster than the NVIDIA Ampere A100, at least on paper. The Hopper H100 GPU offers nearly 2x or 2.5x the performance in the same GPU performance metrics. The chip also supports 64-channel encoding and 512-channel encoding.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_5-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x341.jpg

What's interesting is that the BR100 isn't that far behind in terms of overall transistor count compared to the NVIDIA H100. The H100 features 80 Billion transistors on the new N4 process node whereas the BR100 is only 3 Billion transistors behind the 7nm process node. This would lead to a much bigger die size.

The Biren BR100 isn't the only chip that the China-based company has announced. There's also the Biren104 which offers half the performance metrics of the BR100 but the specifications aren't told yet. The only detail available on the other chip is that, unlike the Biren BR100 which uses a chiplet design, the BR104 is a monolithic die and comes in a standard PCIe form factor with a TDP of 300W.

The company states that a chip with 77 Billion transistors can mimic the human brain nerve cells and the chip itself will be used for DNN and AI purposes so it is more or less going to replace China's dependence on NVIDIA's AI GPUs.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_8-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png


Pictures shown off during the event reveal that the GPU will come in an OAM form factor board and will use the company's own tower-type passive-cooler solution.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_7-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png


wccftech.com

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower

Birentech, a small enterprise based in Shanghai, China, has released the country's most powerful General-Purpose GPU, the Biren BR100.
wccftech.com wccftech.com
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2011
2,456
0
2,174
Country
India
Location
India
Will be subject to more scrutiny , semiconductor IPs even the world leading ones BS a lot while faking metrics on benchmarks.

Any updates on the Kernel mode drivers and what opensource APIs they interface with? how competitive are the optimizations ? one will have to find out.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,483
-12
91,880
Country
China
Location
China
MSIC made a micro chip that is two generations ahead of what it is currently capable of making

Chinese military and Huawei, which is being sanctioned by US, will benefit greatly from this new Chinese technological breakthrough.

 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
15,111
3
14,517
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
BHAN85 said:
so many resouces throw to trash to keep kids playing losing time videogames.

I'd forbid videogames.

:lol:
Click to expand...
without those quadro GPUs there won\t be any medical imaging devices , well maybe normal X-ray not digitized one.
about this article the power of a GPU really depend on how optimized the software are for it . wonder how it is the case about this one
 
B

bindasbanda

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 31, 2022
6
0
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower​

Hassan Mujtaba
August 9 2022

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_10-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png

Birentech, a small enterprise based in Shanghai, China, has released the country's most powerful General-Purpose GPU, the Biren BR100.

China Makes Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU To Date, The Birentech BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors​

The Birentech BR100 is the flagship General-Purpose GPU that China has to offer, featuring an in-house GPU architecture that utilizes a 7nm process node and houses 77 Billion transistors within its die. The GPU has been fabricated on TSMC's 2.5D CoWoS design and also comes packed with 300 MB of on-chip cache, 64 GB of HBM2e with a memory bandwidth of 2.3 TB/s, and support for PCIe Gen 5.0 (CXL interconnect protocol).

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_1-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x417.jpg


During the announcement, Brientech disclosed various performance metrics of the chip. It offers up to 2048 TOPs (INT8), 1024 TFLOPs (BF16), 512 TFLOPs (TF32+), 256 TFLOPs (FP32), and based on the performance figures, it looks like this chip is going to be faster than the NVIDIA Ampere A100, at least on paper. The Hopper H100 GPU offers nearly 2x or 2.5x the performance in the same GPU performance metrics. The chip also supports 64-channel encoding and 512-channel encoding.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_5-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x341.jpg

What's interesting is that the BR100 isn't that far behind in terms of overall transistor count compared to the NVIDIA H100. The H100 features 80 Billion transistors on the new N4 process node whereas the BR100 is only 3 Billion transistors behind the 7nm process node. This would lead to a much bigger die size.

The Biren BR100 isn't the only chip that the China-based company has announced. There's also the Biren104 which offers half the performance metrics of the BR100 but the specifications aren't told yet. The only detail available on the other chip is that, unlike the Biren BR100 which uses a chiplet design, the BR104 is a monolithic die and comes in a standard PCIe form factor with a TDP of 300W.

The company states that a chip with 77 Billion transistors can mimic the human brain nerve cells and the chip itself will be used for DNN and AI purposes so it is more or less going to replace China's dependence on NVIDIA's AI GPUs.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_8-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png


Pictures shown off during the event reveal that the GPU will come in an OAM form factor board and will use the company's own tower-type passive-cooler solution.

Birentech-Biren-BR100-GPU-China-_7-low_res-scale-6_00x-740x493.png


wccftech.com

China Creates Its Most Powerful General-Purpose GPU: Meet Biren BR100 With 77 Billion Transistors on 7nm, Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere In AI Horsepower

Birentech, a small enterprise based in Shanghai, China, has released the country's most powerful General-Purpose GPU, the Biren BR100.
wccftech.com wccftech.com
Click to expand...
Keep me posted with such new invention

bindasbanda said:
Keep me posted with such new invention
Click to expand...
Is it available in retail market
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Nvidia Arm Superchips to Power $160 Million Supercomputer in Barcelona
Replies
0
Views
309
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nvidia Announces ‘Eos’ [AI] Supercomputer
Replies
0
Views
194
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
onebyone
China’s Big Island chip touted to rival Nvidia, AMD
Replies
0
Views
337
onebyone
onebyone
F-22Raptor
Apple unveils A14 Bionic processor with 40% faster CPU and 11.8 billion transistors
Replies
0
Views
220
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Gap in AI chips between China and US may be larger than it seems
Replies
2
Views
565
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom