Researchers and manufacturers face possible jail time — or execution — for fraudulent submissions to nation's drug agency.

Those who submit faked clinical trial data might now go to jail — and in extreme circumstances, be executed — under a new interpretation of China’s criminal code, announced last month.

The policy shift is one of a handful of measures that China is implementing both to speed up its notoriously slow drug-approval process and to keep dangerous and ineffective drugs off the market. This move “is the strongest signal yet, to all the drug developers, clinical-trial managers and principal investigators and physicians, that China is now very serious about clinical data”, says Dan Zhang, executive chairman of Beijing-based Fountain Medical Development, which helps companies to carry out clinical trials and itself stands to be held accountable by the policy change.

A hint of the depth of the problem came after the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in 2015 ordered companies to re-evaluate “the authenticity, integrity and compliance of clinical trial data” in pending applications for new drugs.

The agency told them that if CFDA examiners later found violations, the companies would not be able to submit other drugs for approval.

More than 80% of the applications were voluntarily withdrawn,

according to CFDA documents. One-quarter of the remainder was subsequently rejected because of problems with authenticity.





Cutting corners

They often fail to document whether trials are double-blinded, whether the study goals are achieved, whether informed consent and ethics approval had been given and whether the test and control groups had been randomly selected to decrease bias.

Studies have also found that Chinese trials are much more likely to show a positive effect for a drug, even if the medicine had failed elsewhere.