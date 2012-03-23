China COUP: Nervous President Xi Jinping looking over shoulder with 'militant approach'

Zapper said: CHINESE President Xi Jinping is becoming increasingly nervous about a potential coup and has now taken further action to consolidate power by ensuring police officers, judges, and state security agents remain answerable only to him.

By

PUBLISHED: 06:15, Sat, Sep 12, 2020



Speaking to Express.co.uk Tahir Imin, founder of Uighur Times Agency in Washington DC, said: "He is the only leader on the planet who has taken more than 11 leading positions in central government". Cai Xia, a former CCP Party school professor who was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party, CCP, for her criticism of Xi, said to FRA Chinese last month: "There is a very strong challenge to Xi within the CCP, he knows that and if the US continues to give pressure on the Chinese economy, the CCP central committee might consider to replace him." The president wants to consolidate the country's security apparatus under his control ahead of the 2022 national congress.





Officials that show less than complete loyalty to the president will need swift Mao-style “education and rectification”.

The new mantra across all agencies is to "obey Xi in everything".

In July, Xi Jinping loyalist Chen Yixin announced a campaign to “root out ‘two-faced people’ who are disloyal and dishonest to the party.”



The move comes amid fears that Xi Jinping's rule could be challenged by internal factions unhappy with his increasingly militant approach to domestic and foreign affairs.







Internal factions are being targeted in China (Image: GETTY)



Images of Xi Jingping adorn walls in Xinjiang (Image: GETTY)



Speaking to Express.co.uk Andreas Fulda of the University of Nottingham said: "With his militant approach to governing China General Secretary Xi Jinping has alienated many rank and file party members.

"Former Central Party School professor Cai Xia now considers the CCP a 'political zombie'.

"The influential property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang has called Xi a 'clown'.

Mr Fulda, a senior fellow at the Asia Research Institute, also spoke about the threats to Xi Jinping's that come from outside China.







Chinese leader Xi Jinping (Image: GETTY)



He added: "While from the outside the Chinese Communist Party may appear highly monolithic and stable, the party-state has in fact become rather brittle.

"Following the centralisation of power under Xi Jinping the Chinese Communist Party is less adaptive and has already entered a phase of atrophy.

"The intensification of purges against so-called 'two faced' officials show that it has become much harder for the political centre to control local officials and ensure their loyalty to Xi.

"There is also great resentment among the party's foot soldiers that whilst they are supposed to live a life of frugality senior CCP officials can continue to enrich themselves with impunity.







Xi Jinping has ordered a crackdown on political dissent (Image: GETTY)



"All of these developments should be seen as a downward spiral and point towards a phase of political instability in mainland China."

In 2018 Xi Jinping scrapped the presidential term limit making him the leader of China until he dies or decides to abdicate.

This move was interpreted as a manifestation of the Chinese premier's fear of factions within the ruling party that could orchestrate a coup attempt.

The Chinese leader has targetted influential members of an opposing faction in his ruthless crackdown against corruption.





Chinese leader Xi Jinping (Image: GETTY)





There are two main factions within the Chinese communist party.

For two decades before Xi Jinping came to power in 2012 the most influential power faction was called the Jiang coalition.

This faction is named after former Chinese President Jiang Zemin and is consists of the elite members, or "princelings", of the CCP.

They are opposed to the populist coalition that supports the current ruler for life, Xi Jinping.

Speaking to the Business Insider Larry Ong, a senior China analyst, described the tense relations between the two factions saying, "since taking office in 2012, Xi has been engaging in a life-and-death contest with Jiang Zemin's influential political faction."

Meanwhile, on Monday 14 September European Union leaders will meet Xi Jinping to discuss trade practices and the security threat posed by Chinese tech companies such as Huawei.

But, new data suggests a growing disconnect between EU leaders and their voters.

Many European leaders, particularly Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, have been accused of not taking a tough enough line on Beijing and of compromising democratic principles in order to protect trade with China.



If this is true, then this is very bad for India. This means India has finally got someone who will deal with their stupid antics with full force. Gone are the days when India would stir trouble in the border regions without any consequence. Considering China has a million man army and would likely not invade Taiwan in the intermediate future, basically all of that could be brought to use against India. After all, there are no overland threats to China at all besides India. At most some troops might be stationed near the North Korea border to prevent a refugee crisis but that is about all.