China could use military force to claim Taiwan's supply of microchips, warn experts

China could use military force to claim Taiwan's supply of microchips, warn experts
In its bid to become self-reliant in manufacturing microchips, experts fear that China could use military force to gain control over Taiwan's semiconductor industry.
ANI | Beijing | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:18 IST

In its bid to become self-reliant in manufacturing microchips, experts fear that Chinacould use military force to gain control over Taiwan's semiconductor industry. Taiwanis currently the largest global producer of microchips that power cars, phones and computers.

Martijn Rasser, a senior fellow at the Washington-based think tank Center for a New American Security said microchips will be crucial for developing technology going forward, the Express reported citing his interview with Fox News. "By gaining control over Taiwan's semiconductor industry, China would control the global market. They would have access to the most advanced manufacturing capabilities and that is even more valuable than controlling the world's oil," he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is currently preparing for an ever more likely military invasion from China. Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, warned that China seems to be preparing for their final military assault against Taiwan.

"We are trying to make more investment in our military, especially the asymmetric type of warfare to deter the Chinese from thinking about using military force against Taiwan," he said in a statement. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

A BS article though, all Taiwan businesses are closely linked with the Chinese mainland, Mainland doesn't need the military means to control Taiwan's semiconductor industry.
 
It’ll be catastrophic for the West....

Anyway, top Taiwanese, Korean, Japanese etc. engineers with expertise in IC manufacturing are already flocking to China to strengthen her semiconductor industry! Money talks and walks....
 
which proves my point that China cannot build micro chips

China’s Drive to Make Semiconductor Chips Is Failing
The stunning success of U.S. efforts to hobble Huawei shows the fragility of Beijing’s highly centralized tech sector.
By Salvatore Babones, an adjunct scholar at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney.
Workers producing LED chips at a factory in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 16.

Workers producing LED chips at a factory in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 16. STR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
DECEMBER 14, 2020, 7:05 AM
Shenzhen, a city of some 12 million people in southeastern China’s Guangdong province, is the consumer electronics capital of the world. Immediately abutting Hong Kong, it now towers over its restive regional rival in terms of population, skyscrapers, and by some counts even gross domestic product. It is also home to Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company that dominates global 5G wireless infrastructure and sits at the center of the U.S.-China tech war.
Long a hub for mobile phone assembly, the city of Shenzhen is about to get into the business of making phones itself. In November, a consortium led by the Shenzhen municipal government struck an unusual deal to pay Huawei $15 billion and take over the company’s Honor budget smartphone brand. Huawei is fighting for its very survival since it was added to both the U.S. Commerce Department’s export licensing Entity List and the U.S. Defense Department’s foreign investment blacklist.
The strange spectacle of a city government funneling money into a global tech giant and ending up with a budget phone maker is emblematic of China’s problems in developing its own technologies. China has the ambition, and it can do things at scale. It can also raise the money, even (when necessary) from unlikely sources. But it lacks the broad ecosystem of commercial cooperation, intellectual property protection, and intelligent venture capital that makes deep technology collaboration possible. China’s command economy is a cookie-cutter economy, but high technology is a networking game.
The fact that the U.S. government could so easily hobble the world’s largest smartphone maker and 5G infrastructure supplier in less than one year is indicative of the fragility of China’s highly centralized high tech sector. China’s electronics industry relies on U.S., Taiwanese, South Korean, and Japanese suppliers for many key components, but the most strategic of strategic technologies is the microprocessor. And despite years of strategic investment, China has (so far) been unable to master the production of these highly specialized but utterly ubiquitous computer chips.
China’s electronics industry relies on U.S., Taiwanese, South Korean, and Japanese suppliers for many key components.
Silicon-based semiconductors are used in all sorts of computer chips, including memory chips, sensor chips, and a variety of other microprocessor chips. Most people are familiar with the general-purpose microprocessors known as central processing units (CPUs) that power smartphone and computer operating systems, but device performance increasingly depends on more specialized microprocessors such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators. The most advanced CPUs now coming to market, such as the Apple A14 Bionic, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and the Samsung Exynos 1080, include integrated GPUs and AI accelerators right on the chip—and have 5G wireless integration to boot.

The only serious Chinese rival to these advanced U.S. chips is the HiSilicon Kirin 9000, designed by Huawei’s own in-house “fabless” chip-design subsidiary. In the arcane lingo of semiconductor manufacturing, a fabless chipmaker is one that lacks its own fabrication facilities, known as “fabs” or “foundries.” Until this year, Huawei’s HiSilicon chips were actually made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, but tightening U.S. sanctions put an end to that. Broader U.S. export controls on chip design software and foundry machine tools mean that Huawei now has little chance of developing an advanced fabrication capability of its own. As a result, the Kirin 9000 is effectively stillborn.
China’s most advanced chip foundry is Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), based in Shanghai. Like Huawei, SMIC is on both the U.S. Commerce and Defense departments’ watchlists, severely restricting its access to U.S. technology and finance. Without foreign help, SMIC is generations away from being able to produce a chip like the Kirin 9000. Like all of today’s flagship CPUs, the Kirin 9000 is designed for 5-nanometer silicon wafers. When it comes to semiconductors, thinner is better, and the best SMIC can currently manage is 14 nanometers. It has announced plans to produce 7-nanometer chips, but lacks the machine tools to make them.
If China has been unable to match its international competitors on microprocessors, it’s not for want of trying—or spending. China established a $22 billion National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund in 2014 (known as the Big Fund) in a bid to reduce its reliance on imported chips, but to little avail. Today, only 16 percent of China’s semiconductors are made locally, and these tend to be the least sophisticated in every category. Last year, China announced a second Big Fund to invest a further $29 billion in semiconductor development. It remains to be seen whether or not China can make a success of it the second time around, this time in the face of aggressive U.S. sanctions.
China’s chipmakers and designers now seem to be short on cash.
Despite all the promised investment, China’s chipmakers and designers now seem to be short on cash. Huawei going cap in hand to the Shenzhen government is no surprise, given its high exposure to the U.S. and Indian markets. But other Chinese chipmakers with little connection to the United States are also facing financial difficulties. Wuhan’s Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company had promised to build China’s first 7-nanometer chip fab, but ran out of money in August. It has since been taken over by the municipal district government—effectively a bailout.
Any comments? It seems China is not being very civilized or subtle here.

Why you are intellectually bankrupt? Linking my comments which were posted in a completely different thread with different perspective. Its you who were suggesting that China should defeat US first just like American defeated the Nazi Germany and then steal its technology, to which I said that China doesnt need to when its doing it more sublte and civilized way.

As for Taiwan, it is Chinese territory as part of one China policy, which btw, your own government, the GOP, fully acknowledges and support. China wont be "invading" its own territory does it?
 
Oh right. So that applies to other countries to gain resources that fall within one's claimed territories? :D

The intellectual bankruptcy here is certainly not on my side. Whatever happened to civilized and subtle?
 
It's US vs. China in race to build chip technology of tomorrow, 70% of the funding in Global VC investment in semiconductor goes to Chinese companies
By James Thorne
May 4, 2021




President Joe Biden has proposed that the US invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research.
(Doug Mills/Getty Images)

Even as the world's leading chipmakers scramble to solve critical supply bottlenecks, a new wave of semiconductor startups has been quietly lining up massive sums of venture capital in their quest to design the next generation of chips.

Startups in China and the US have been subject to a venture capital land grab from investors who believe nascent chip designs will propel a future ruled by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Global VC investment in semiconductor companies set a quarterly record for deal value at $2.64 billion in the first three months of 2021, with 70% of the funding going toward Chinese companies, according to PitchBook data.

American companies have also raised impressive sums. In April, SambaNova Systemsbecame the most valuable VC-backed chipmaker in the US after raising $676 million at a $5 billion-plus valuation. And Groq landed a $300 million round co-led by Tiger Global and D1 Capital that will support the development of its streamlined AI chips.


微信图片_20210504151458.png



Blank-check companies in the US have also been targeting privately-held chipmakers. Achronix Semiconductor was valued at $2.1 billion in a recent deal, and Israeli startup Valens is reportedly in talks to go public through a US-based SPAC.

The acceleration in startup funding is a sharp contrast to the chip shortages that have impeded the production of everything from new cars to PlayStation consoles. But the timing of the two phenomena appears to be coincidental.

The dealmaking is primarily driven by an understanding that the technologies of tomorrow will need increasingly specialized chips to run AI and machine learning tasks efficiently, said Brendan Burke, an emerging tech analyst at PitchBook.

But as the industry's largest players focus on production constraints rather than innovation, an opportunity has opened up for newcomers.

"Startups can try to surpass the designs of some of the largest chipmakers while [the incumbents] are just trying to maintain their market share," Burke said.

In China, the increase in chip investment underscores the priority the government has placed on strengthening its chip industry. In recent years, China has launched semiconductor-focused funds reportedly totaling around $50 billion. The investment is part of the country's long-term ambitions to become a leader in high-tech manufacturing and to reduce its dependence on foreign imports.

President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, The American Jobs Plan, would allocate $50 billion in new spending to the US semiconductor industry. The funds are part of a technology investment plan that aims to compete with the aggressive R&D spending that has gone on in China in recent years.

Some of the most active investors in VC-backed semiconductor companies have ties to the Chinese government, including Shenzhen Capital Group and CAS Investment Management, according to PitchBook data.

Beijing-based Horizon Robotics has gone on a fundraising tear, reportedly hauling in $750 million across two rounds earlier this year. Horizon makes chips for both fully and semi-autonomous vehicles, and it has struck partnerships with auto manufacturers including Audi, BYD and Continental.

Other Chinese semiconductor startups to raise mega-rounds in recent months reportedly include Enflame—which took in nearly $279 million from investors like Tencent—as well as Ecarx and Iluvatar CoreX.

To date, AI applications have mainly been run off of existing GPUs, Burke said. But the industry is being driven to create new and better chips that are customized to the needs of intelligent machines.

For example, Groq's tensor streaming processors are designed to drive down computing costs for artificial intelligence and machine learning computations. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross, who previously helped develop Google's tensor-processing unit, a chip designed for the search giant's machine learning needs.

Austin-based startup Ambiq is focusing on building chips that, among other uses, can help internet-of-things devices run on battery power. The startup raised $127 million in March, according to a regulatory document.

While startups invest in new chip designs, established companies in China and the US have also been investing in new semiconductor fabrication plants.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's leading chipmaker, is reportedly building a $2.35 billion plant with backing from the city of Shenzhen.

TSMC, Intel and Samsung intend to spend tens of billions of dollars on new fabs in the US, with much of the activity concentrated in Arizona, according to various reports.

pitchbook.com

It's US vs. China in race to build chip technology of tomorrow | PitchBook

Even as the world’s leading chipmakers scramble to solve critical supply bottlenecks, a new wave of semiconductor startups has been quietly lining up massive sums of venture capital.
pitchbook.com pitchbook.com
 
Semiconductor fraud in China highlights lack of accountability
Push for homegrown chipmakers leads to multimillion-dollar investment swindle

A desire by Beijing to development domestic chip companies has led to a series of reckless investments in poorly planned projects, many of which went bankrupt. © Reuters
HUI TSE GAN, KrASIAFebruary 12, 2021 14:57 JST
BEIJING -- The Chinese government has ambition to create a "national champion" in the semiconductor industry. With a clear target in place, local governments have been eager to support private enterprises that make chips -- even those with dubious credentials.
To continue reading, subscribe today


asia.nikkei.com

Semiconductor fraud in China highlights lack of accountability

Push for homegrown chipmakers leads to multimillion-dollar investment swindle
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Chips are down as China semiconductor plant goes belly-up


China’s ambitions to become self-sufficient in the production of chipsets have been dealt a serious blow with the closure of a state-backed semiconductor plant.
Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (HSMC) is letting go of all of its staff, according to local press reports, a clear sign that the troubled company is shutting up shop. Staff at the plant received a WeChat message asking them to resign, making it clear that there are no plans to restart production, the South China Morning Post reported, citing information shared by Caixin Media. The move affects 240 staff.
An $18.5 billion project, HSMC has been beset by problems pretty much since it opened for business in late 2017, and funding issues drove it into the ground last year. It was taken over by the local government at the back end of last year, but it now appears it is closing for good.
The news is significant because it comes as China battles with a shortage of chipsets due to US supply chain restrictions. With the new administration in the US showing little sign of thawing relations with Beijing thus far, the country needs to take matters – chipset production, that is – into its own hands.
However, the closure of HSMC may not be as great a blow as it might first appear, despite the fact that it is one of many failures in this market.
The Global Times quotes industry analyst Ma Jihua as saying that the project’s collapse is not indicative of the state of China’s semiconductor industry as a whole. Furthermore, since HSMC has been in trouble for a couple of years, its failure is in line with industry watchers’ expectations.
“There may be more failures in the sector in the future, as there [were] too many start-ups established two or three years ago,” Ma told the paper. People should take a longer-term view of the Chinese semiconductor market, he said. Growing investments in that market will be unaffected by the collapse of HSMC or indeed any other similar start-ups, he predicted.
Indeed, the South China Morning Post notes that 10 or more high-profile, government-sponsored semiconductor projects are reported to have gone bust over the past two years. In October the state’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the government would increase supervision of new entrants in the semiconductor space to protect against the potential for wasted resources.
Many of China’s semiconductor projects have been poorly planned and financed, the paper pointed out. HSMC was a notable example of this, and had the added issue of being run by people with no experience of the market. Few in the semiconductor space had even heard of HSMC founders Li Xueyan and Cao Shan, it said, which raised concerns from the outset of the project.
China needs to make its own chipsets in large enough volumes to meet its technology needs. That is certainly a concern. But it can probably afford to lose a handful of start-ups along the way.
 
aziqbal said:
clearly China has failed in micro chips and I said it all along

now this thread jus proved what I was saying

this thread back fired big time ha
Click to expand...
Forget microchips. They do make the best kung pao chicken. Hands down! :D

On topic, let them figure out the best ways to make their own microchips rather than stealing the IP from others.
 
aziqbal said:
which proves my point that China cannot build micro chips

China’s Drive to Make Semiconductor Chips Is Failing
The stunning success of U.S. efforts to hobble Huawei shows the fragility of Beijing’s highly centralized tech sector.
By Salvatore Babones, an adjunct scholar at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney.
Workers producing LED chips at a factory in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 16.'s eastern Jiangsu province, on June 16.

Workers producing LED chips at a factory in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 16. STR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
DECEMBER 14, 2020, 7:05 AM
Shenzhen, a city of some 12 million people in southeastern China’s Guangdong province, is the consumer electronics capital of the world. Immediately abutting Hong Kong, it now towers over its restive regional rival in terms of population, skyscrapers, and by some counts even gross domestic product. It is also home to Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company that dominates global 5G wireless infrastructure and sits at the center of the U.S.-China tech war.
Long a hub for mobile phone assembly, the city of Shenzhen is about to get into the business of making phones itself. In November, a consortium led by the Shenzhen municipal government struck an unusual deal to pay Huawei $15 billion and take over the company’s Honor budget smartphone brand. Huawei is fighting for its very survival since it was added to both the U.S. Commerce Department’s export licensing Entity List and the U.S. Defense Department’s foreign investment blacklist.
The strange spectacle of a city government funneling money into a global tech giant and ending up with a budget phone maker is emblematic of China’s problems in developing its own technologies. China has the ambition, and it can do things at scale. It can also raise the money, even (when necessary) from unlikely sources. But it lacks the broad ecosystem of commercial cooperation, intellectual property protection, and intelligent venture capital that makes deep technology collaboration possible. China’s command economy is a cookie-cutter economy, but high technology is a networking game.
The fact that the U.S. government could so easily hobble the world’s largest smartphone maker and 5G infrastructure supplier in less than one year is indicative of the fragility of China’s highly centralized high tech sector. China’s electronics industry relies on U.S., Taiwanese, South Korean, and Japanese suppliers for many key components, but the most strategic of strategic technologies is the microprocessor. And despite years of strategic investment, China has (so far) been unable to master the production of these highly specialized but utterly ubiquitous computer chips.
China’s electronics industry relies on U.S., Taiwanese, South Korean, and Japanese suppliers for many key components.
Silicon-based semiconductors are used in all sorts of computer chips, including memory chips, sensor chips, and a variety of other microprocessor chips. Most people are familiar with the general-purpose microprocessors known as central processing units (CPUs) that power smartphone and computer operating systems, but device performance increasingly depends on more specialized microprocessors such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators. The most advanced CPUs now coming to market, such as the Apple A14 Bionic, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and the Samsung Exynos 1080, include integrated GPUs and AI accelerators right on the chip—and have 5G wireless integration to boot.

The only serious Chinese rival to these advanced U.S. chips is the HiSilicon Kirin 9000, designed by Huawei’s own in-house “fabless” chip-design subsidiary. In the arcane lingo of semiconductor manufacturing, a fabless chipmaker is one that lacks its own fabrication facilities, known as “fabs” or “foundries.” Until this year, Huawei’s HiSilicon chips were actually made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, but tightening U.S. sanctions put an end to that. Broader U.S. export controls on chip design software and foundry machine tools mean that Huawei now has little chance of developing an advanced fabrication capability of its own. As a result, the Kirin 9000 is effectively stillborn.
China’s most advanced chip foundry is Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), based in Shanghai. Like Huawei, SMIC is on both the U.S. Commerce and Defense departments’ watchlists, severely restricting its access to U.S. technology and finance. Without foreign help, SMIC is generations away from being able to produce a chip like the Kirin 9000. Like all of today’s flagship CPUs, the Kirin 9000 is designed for 5-nanometer silicon wafers. When it comes to semiconductors, thinner is better, and the best SMIC can currently manage is 14 nanometers. It has announced plans to produce 7-nanometer chips, but lacks the machine tools to make them.
If China has been unable to match its international competitors on microprocessors, it’s not for want of trying—or spending. China established a $22 billion National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund in 2014 (known as the Big Fund) in a bid to reduce its reliance on imported chips, but to little avail. Today, only 16 percent of China’s semiconductors are made locally, and these tend to be the least sophisticated in every category. Last year, China announced a second Big Fund to invest a further $29 billion in semiconductor development. It remains to be seen whether or not China can make a success of it the second time around, this time in the face of aggressive U.S. sanctions.
China’s chipmakers and designers now seem to be short on cash.
Despite all the promised investment, China’s chipmakers and designers now seem to be short on cash. Huawei going cap in hand to the Shenzhen government is no surprise, given its high exposure to the U.S. and Indian markets. But other Chinese chipmakers with little connection to the United States are also facing financial difficulties. Wuhan’s Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company had promised to build China’s first 7-nanometer chip fab, but ran out of money in August. It has since been taken over by the municipal district government—effectively a bailout.
Also based in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, memory-chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies announced plans in September to build a world-class $22 billion flash memory chip foundry. Two months later, its parent company, Tsinghua Unigroup, defaulted on a $198 million bond repayment. In addition to the now-stalled memory chip project, Tsinghua Unigroup owns a chip design firm and cloud computing platform, among other subsidiaries. A spinoff from the prestigious Tsinghua University (Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alma mater), it would once have been thought politically immune from failure.
Yet it is not the first prestigious university-linked spinoff to default on its debt. Peking University Founder Group, a diversified conglomerate, missed a bond payment last December, even before the coronavirus crisis hit. If China is allowing such well-connected firms as semiconductor foundries and university research groups to go bust, financial conditions in the country must be much more dire than its announcements of multibillion-dollar investment funds would suggest. So dire, in fact, that the governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, felt compelled to publicly warn local governments last week not to expect bailouts for bad business decisions—such as taking over struggling companies or subsidiaries with uncertain futures.
China made chipmaking its top civilian technology priority of the last decade, but it has little to show for it. Even before many of its leading companies were hit with U.S. export and financial controls, China proved itself unable to establish a competitive presence in the market for relatively simple memory chips—never mind complex microprocessors. As the cutting edge of chip design goes even farther down the path of multiple integration, with CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators, and wireless modems all printed on a single wafer a few molecules wide, China will find it ever more difficult to catch up.

Salvatore Babones is an adjunct scholar at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney. Twitter: @sbabones
TAGS: CHINA, DONALD TRUMP, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, U.S. ECONOMIC SANCTIONS
Which part/sentence of the article saying/implying China can't build a chip? Very poor reading comprehension of you.

What make you a think thank analyst? it is a blasphemy on pdf community.
 
