China could surpass the U.S. in 2026 if Yuan keeps rising to 6 yuan per U.S. dollar

New chart shows China could overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy earlier th

The latest GDP reports show that of the U.S. fell by 2.3% in 2020, while China’s grew by 2.3% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The divergence means China will likely overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy a few years earlier than anticipated, economists said.

However, they pointed out the two countries have different economic structures, and China’s per capita GDP is still far below that of the U.S.

If the Chinese currency strengthens further to around 6 yuan per U.S. dollar, China could surpass the U.S. two years earlier than anticipated — in 2026,

Subbaraman said.

Covid hits the U.S. the hardest

China’s trade surplus with U.S. rises

New chart shows China could overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy earlier than expected The coronavirus pandemic may have affected the U.S. economy more than the Chinese economy, analysts said.