What's new

China Could Soon Deploy ‘Unmanned Helicopters’ In Ladakh As Tensions Mount With India

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,460
1
61,949
Country
China
Location
China
China Could Soon Deploy ‘Unmanned Helicopters’ In Ladakh As Tensions Mount With India

September 28, 2020
By EurAsian Times Desk
With the diplomatic and military talks in progress between the high ranking officials of New Delhi and Beijing, Indian and Chinese troops have meanwhile dug up for the punishing winters ahead, beefing up the stocks and supplies for a long haul at the mountainous undemarcated border.

AR-500C unmanned helicopter

Both the militaries have been quick to harness the time to develop new tactics and conduct trials of their equipment. The PLA, keen to expand its drone fleet and utilize it in the new environment, has successfully tested the new AR-500C unmanned helicopter in Tibet.

The successful completion of the testing of the AR-500C would mean that the force is one step closer to its induction, it being the only UAV in PLA’s arsenal capable of taking off from an elevation of 5,000 meters and having a flight ceiling of 6,700 meters.

The drone boasts a maximum speed of 170 kilometers per hour and a maximum takeoff weight of 500 kilograms. It conducted its maiden flight in Jiangxi province in Eastern China on May 20th earlier this year and performed a series of manoeuvres displaying its unmatched capabilities.

While its main missions are reconnaissance and communication relay, but when equipped with additional devices, it can also conduct an electronic attack, target indication, fire strike, cargo delivery and nuclear radiation and chemical contamination reconnaissance, according to AVIC statement.

According to reports, the AR-500C is equipped with a powerful engine and specially designed rotors which can be able to withstand the light aerial conditions of Tibet and Ladakh. The concept of this UAV, as with many other Chinese systems, is said to be taken from a similar American drone MQ-8 Fire Scout.

Earlier, the PLA also simulated a drill which involved hexacopters capable of carrying rations and medical equipment to its higher posts in Ladakh, which is deemed as an important addition in capabilities for logistics to reach out to posts in high areas generally unreachable by land.

eurasiantimes.com

China Could Soon Deploy ‘Unmanned Helicopters’ In Ladakh As Tensions Mount With India

With the diplomatic and military talks in progress between the high ranking officials of New Delhi and Beijing, Indian and Chinese troops have meanwhile dug up for the punishing winters ahead, beefing up the stocks and supplies for a long haul at the mountainous undemarcated border. Russian &...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,687
-1
3,517
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
China Could Soon Deploy ‘Unmanned Helicopters’ In Ladakh As Tensions Mount With India

September 28, 2020
By EurAsian Times Desk
With the diplomatic and military talks in progress between the high ranking officials of New Delhi and Beijing, Indian and Chinese troops have meanwhile dug up for the punishing winters ahead, beefing up the stocks and supplies for a long haul at the mountainous undemarcated border.

AR-500C unmanned helicopter

Both the militaries have been quick to harness the time to develop new tactics and conduct trials of their equipment. The PLA, keen to expand its drone fleet and utilize it in the new environment, has successfully tested the new AR-500C unmanned helicopter in Tibet.

The successful completion of the testing of the AR-500C would mean that the force is one step closer to its induction, it being the only UAV in PLA’s arsenal capable of taking off from an elevation of 5,000 meters and having a flight ceiling of 6,700 meters.

The drone boasts a maximum speed of 170 kilometers per hour and a maximum takeoff weight of 500 kilograms. It conducted its maiden flight in Jiangxi province in Eastern China on May 20th earlier this year and performed a series of manoeuvres displaying its unmatched capabilities.

While its main missions are reconnaissance and communication relay, but when equipped with additional devices, it can also conduct an electronic attack, target indication, fire strike, cargo delivery and nuclear radiation and chemical contamination reconnaissance, according to AVIC statement.

According to reports, the AR-500C is equipped with a powerful engine and specially designed rotors which can be able to withstand the light aerial conditions of Tibet and Ladakh. The concept of this UAV, as with many other Chinese systems, is said to be taken from a similar American drone MQ-8 Fire Scout.

Earlier, the PLA also simulated a drill which involved hexacopters capable of carrying rations and medical equipment to its higher posts in Ladakh, which is deemed as an important addition in capabilities for logistics to reach out to posts in high areas generally unreachable by land.

eurasiantimes.com

China Could Soon Deploy ‘Unmanned Helicopters’ In Ladakh As Tensions Mount With India

With the diplomatic and military talks in progress between the high ranking officials of New Delhi and Beijing, Indian and Chinese troops have meanwhile dug up for the punishing winters ahead, beefing up the stocks and supplies for a long haul at the mountainous undemarcated border. Russian &...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
Click to expand...

These Chinese UACV will takeout Indian soldiers like flies.

China is fighting the 21st century war while India is still stuck in the 19th century.

China uses UACVs while Indian soldiers use camels.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Martian2 China tests DF-41 ICBM with two MIRVs. Pentagon says deployment soon. Chinese Defence Forum 13
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Why the India-China border dispute might soon spiral out of control: Independent World Affairs 5
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China unlikely to resolve border issue soon China & Far East 1
Vanguard One The Quad Is Poised to Become Openly Anti-China Soon World Affairs 70
Zarvan Featured Double the Destroyers: China Will Soon Have Almost 40 of These Modern Warships Naval Warfare 57
ghazi52 Pakistan, China FMs to meet soon amid regional tension Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Vanguard One Anti-China ‘QUAD Alliance’ Between US, India, Australia & Japan Could Soon Be A Reality China & Far East 21
beijingwalker Coronavirus vaccine being tested in China could be tested in Canada soon COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
LKJ86 Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China — and the loan is due soon Americas 0
Nan Yang China could soon sink US in South China Sea China & Far East 101

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top