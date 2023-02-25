China controls 70% of global lithium production; that’s a worry for the world

Control of lithium production is easily overcome with a few $billion investment capital and a decade, at most, of execution. Loss of lithium supply is no big deal for any real human need except to make offerings to the God of Climate Change. In the real world, internal combustion engines can supply all of mankind's needs for the brief time it would take to "break" the CCP's "control" of climate change toys. In fact, the CCP could do humanity a great service by slowing down the insane stampede to electric vehicles.