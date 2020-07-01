What's new

China controls 1,000 sq. km of area in Ladakh, say intelligence inputs: The Hindu

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,867
0
1,556
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
About 1,000 square kilometres of area in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is now under Chinese control, intelligence inputs provided to the Centre suggest.

China has been amassing troops and fortifying its presence along the LAC since April-May. Twenty soldiers were killed on June 15 in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in violent clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

Also read: Thwarted aggressive moves by China at South Bank of Pangong Tso: Army

A senior government official told The Hindu that from Depsang Plains to Chushul there had been a systematic mobilisation by the Chinese troops along the undefined LAC.

The official revealed that in Depsang Plains, from patrolling point 10-13, the scale of Chinese control of India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 900 sq.km.

Also read: India, China gear up for next round of military talks

About 20 sq. km in Galwan Valley and 12 sq. km in Hot Springs area is said to be under Chinese occupation, the official said. In Pangong Tso, the area under Chinese control is 65 sq. km, whereas in Chushul it is 20 sq. km, the official said.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | Who does Galwan Valley belong to?

The standoff at the China border continues even after several rounds of diplomatic and military level talks. A partial disengagement commenced after Special Representatives (SRs) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, tasked to hammer out a solution to the boundary dispute, spoke on July 5.

However, as per the agreement, Indian troops also moved back from their existing positions leading to creation of buffer zones at all the disputed sites.

Chinese forces are occupying a considerable area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pangong Tso (lake). The distance between Finger 4-8, the mountainous spurs abutting the lake, is about eight km. The stretch was patrolled both by India and China till May and India considers it to form part of its perception of the LAC.


Source: The Hindu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Featured New school year starts in China amid effective COVID-19 control China & Far East 0
Feng Leng China-US military conflict over Taiwan and South China Sea spiraling out of control: Global Times China & Far East 35
Pakistan Ka Beta China’s CNPC provides $100,000 to Pakistan for locust control Pakistan Economy 2
beijingwalker How China Controlled the Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
xyx007 The US defeated for the 30s when his Planes closer to 70 nautical miles Lost Control in south China China & Far East 47
Clutch South China Sea: China Blocked All American Naval Satellite and Comand & Control Communications! World Affairs 23
onebyone A British scholar in Zhejiang, China says China's epidemic prevention and control measures have been COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
P South China Sea Control Military History & Tactics 2
Pangu China-India Onset of “Cold Peace”? Mutual Disengagement Decision, Pull Back from the Line of Control Central & South Asia 5
SuperStar20 India Sends Tanks Along Border To Prevent China "Redefining" Line Of Actual Control China & Far East 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top