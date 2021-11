faithfulguy said: You are right on. And Malcolm X noticed this 56 years ago. Even today, India is the same. This is a quote from Malcolm X 56 years ago that still ring true till this day.





MALCOLM X: I go for Mao Tse-tung much more than, than Nehru because I think that Nehru brought his country up in a beggar's role. Their roles, the role of India and its reliance upon the West.

During the years since it got its supposed independence, has, has it today just as helpless and dependent as it was when it first got its independence, whereas in China, the Chinese fought for their independence. They became militant right from the out start, and todaythey're, even though they aren't loved, they are, they are respected. Though the West doesn't love them, the, the West respects them. Now, the West doesn't respect India, but it loves India. Click to expand...

Malcolm X has spoken the truth. I could even go further into this. India has never been viewed as civilization from the west or someone even on the map or someone whos playing on the chess-board it is a non-player. They viewed Pakistan as threat and fearful of them since from the beginning and birth it was only 20m population wise when Pakistan was born while India was around 500m but they chose to view 20m Pakistanis more worth than 500m Indians. The US or West never believed in India this is the hard truth Indians never realized this. They see North Korea as chellenge etc etc. Why because the North Koreans life live by their own accord and have their own desires. They don't wanna become a supporting role but they wanna become the leading role or let me put it this way they want glory for themselves but not to bask in someone elses work you see? The difference is huge in mindset one is ''Me Me'' and the other is like ''You You''