China Continues To Lie? China Says No New Coronavirus Cases Nationwide Outside Of Hubei!



WHO Receives US$20 Million From China.

Seriously? Out of a population of 1.4 billion Chinese, where in the rural sites, people are filthy with no proper regards for hygiene standards or social behavior.



Doctors in provinces like Helionjang, Xinjiang, Henan and Shanxi are telling a different story. According to a stringer,there is an ever increasing amount of patients coming in with respiratory symptoms but doctors have been given guidelines as to what medications to prescribe and to admit them if serious but not to conduct any diagnostic tests directly involved with Covid-19! A check with hospitals in 4 provinces also showed that Covid-19 test kits are not available in any of these hospitals.



Health authorities and medical entities have been given strict warnings not to talk to the media and foreign entities while local media have been prohibited from reporting on any local health issues except official releases sent out to them.



Acordingto the stringer, the Chinese government in its cover ups has also started a massive PR programme including paying an American writer who has been residing in Shanghai for years with his Chinese wife and adopted children to write a few fake conspiracy theory articles claiming that the new coronavirus originated from the US. The Chinese government is also spending a lot in buying sponsored content and ads on various newspapers worldwide including one despicable English media in Thailand to promote China discreetly.



The Chinese authorities reported that there 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday (March 9), the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.



Of the new cases, 17 were in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei which is under lockdown, while one was in Beijing and one other in Guangdong due to people arriving from abroad, according to the health authority.



Besides that, there was no new cases nationwide besides Hubei for the last 3 days and that all new cases were basically foreigners bringing the virus into China!



Meanwhile, it has been also been reported that China has donated US$ 20 million to WHO. The Ethiopian national who heads the organization is rumored to be preparing to sing a litany praises for China at a Press Conference soon while there is an ongoing online petition for him and his team to be removed from office for not stopping the spread of the virus globally and for the mess and economic slump the world has to endure as a result of their incompetence.

