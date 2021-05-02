China continues to fuel Pangolin trade

The Chinese government has banned pangolin scales from use in traditional Chinese medicine, and elevated pangolins to be a level one protected species within China.

Conservationists say they believe this move will completely shut down the commercial trade of pangolin parts within China and slow the international trade of the species.

Pangolins are one of the most widely trafficked animals in the world, despite being protected under CITES Appendix I, which bans most international trade.

Pangolins are one of the most trafficked species in the world.

Pangolin scales seized in Cameroon.

A baby Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis).

Pangolin.