China continues to fuel Pangolin trade

First it was Ivory, then Rhino now it is poor pangoline which is bearing the brunt of unsatiable appetite from Chinese medicine.

www.independent.co.uk

Chinese government continues to support the sale of pangolin parts for use in traditional medicine

Despite a high profile crackdown the Chinese government continues to support the sale of pangolin parts for use in traditional medicine, according to a new report.
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

www.nationalgeographic.com

Illegal trade in pangolins keeps growing, as criminal networks expand

Smuggling networks that once focused on ivory are increasingly turning to pangolins.
www.nationalgeographic.com www.nationalgeographic.com

www.theguardian.com

China still allowing use of pangolin scales in traditional medicine

Report reveals country has failed to fully regulate trade despite promises to crack down
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
oh, speaking of facts...

can you tell me where you found this fact about the US constitution? thanks.

Lol, "US constitution does not allow any warships to use civilian grade steel". Just Lol. And this guy is "PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST".

Going back to topic, Anglo-Saxon propaganda bullhorns the Independent and the Guardian have zero credibility. They lied about alleged WMD in Iraq.
 
Lol, "US constitution does not allow any warships to use civilian grade steel". Just Lol. And this guy is "PDF THINK TANK: ANALIST".

Going back to topic, Anglo-Saxon propaganda bullhorns the Independent and the Guardian have zero credibility. They lied about alleged WMD in Iraq.
Kindly take your conversation to another thread. Stick to the topic.
 
Chinese are gullible to think these animal products will cure their illnesses.

Erectile dysfunction, take Viagra.
Rhino horn powder wont cure cancer.
 
fake news. totally banned.
Really - prove it. These are most recent - plently of other articles.

My cousin heads conservation task force in Northern Botswana - Caught a few in Dec in Northern Botswana - Tuli block.

Shoot to Kill order is in place against such poachers.
Chinese are gullible to think these animal products will cure their illnesses.

Erectile dysfunction, take Viagra.
Rhino horn powder wont cure cancer.
donkey skins now are the hottest commodity. It is just pathetic.

Here even consulate officials were involved.
qz.com

Tanzania says its most infamous ivory smuggler is this elderly Chinese businesswoman

The queen of ivory.
qz.com qz.com

She got justice deserved.

www.arabnews.com

Tanzania jails Chinese ‘Ivory Queen’ trafficker for 15 years

NAIROBI: A Tanzanian court on Tuesday sentenced a Chinese woman dubbed the “Ivory Queen” to 15 years in jail for her role in trafficking tusks from more than 400 elephants. Yang Fenlan, 69, was convicted in Dar es Salaam of trafficking 860 tusks between 2000 and 2014, a haul representing the...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com

Imagine - she was also head of China Africa Business Council in Tanzania.
 
Chinese are gullible to think these animal products will cure their illnesses.

Erectile dysfunction, take Viagra.
Rhino horn powder wont cure cancer.
well they apparently do and they contribute to biggest illegal trade of banned wildlife

both dead and live that is
 
Banned: No more pangolin scales in traditional medicine, China declares
Elizabeth Claire Alberts
11 months ago

  • The Chinese government has banned pangolin scales from use in traditional Chinese medicine, and elevated pangolins to be a level one protected species within China.
  • Conservationists say they believe this move will completely shut down the commercial trade of pangolin parts within China and slow the international trade of the species.
  • Pangolins are one of the most widely trafficked animals in the world, despite being protected under CITES Appendix I, which bans most international trade.
The Chinese government has officially removed pangolin scales from a list of approved ingredients in traditional medicine, a momentous move that could bring an end to the large-scale illegal trade in the scaly anteaters, conservationists say.
The eight species of pangolins are together one of the most widely trafficked animals in the world, with more than a million individuals traded since 2000, according to a CITES report. In 2019 alone, more than 97 tons of scales from more than 150,000 African pangolins were intercepted by authorities, according to data collected by the African Pangolin Working Group.
Pangolins are one of the most trafficked species in the world. Image by Paul Hilton for WildAid.
“That’s only the scales that are intercepted, which is only about 10% of the trade, so you can imagine how many pangolins are being traded on the African continent,” Ray Jansen, chairman of the African Pangolin Working Group and member of the IUCN Species Survival Commission Pangolin Specialist Group, told Mongabay.
This trade has persisted despite pangolins being a protected species under CITES Appendix I, which prohibits all international trade except in extraordinary circumstances. However, CITES does not regulate the commercial trade of the species within a country, which is why the sale of pangolin parts has persisted in China.
The delisting of pangolins for use in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which was reported on June 9 by media outlet China Health Times, follows the Chinese State Forestry and Grassland Administration’s (SFGA) announcement that pangolins are now a national level one protected species in China. That gives pangolins the same protection as a species listed under CITES Appendix I, says Steve Blake, the chief China representative for WildAid.
Pangolin scales seized in Cameroon. Image by Keith Cameron/USFWS via Wikicommons (CC BY 2.0)
Pangolin scales seized in Cameroon. Image by Keith Cameron / USFWS via Wikicommons (CC BY 2.0)
This news follows the Chinese government imposing a ban on the consumption of wildlife and moving to shut down existing wildlife farms in several Chinese provinces. Those actions, in turn, were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, believed to have started at a wildlife market in Wuhan.
Blake said he welcomes the news of pangolins being delisted for TCM, which he said will lead to a termination of the legal trade of pangolin products in China.
“More details are yet to come on the products already on the market or how long legal sales will still be available, but it’s only a matter of time now,” he told Mongabay. “And when they are all illegal it sends a very clear signal to both the consumer and enforcement officers, leaving no room for confusion or laundering illegal products. It is a very significant step in curbing the pangolin trade. It’s a very similar situation to what happened in 1993 when tiger bone and rhino horn were removed, recognizing that the use of these products in the practice is not sustainable with such rapidly depleting populations, and that there are many viable alternatives available.”
A baby Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis). Image by Gregg Yan.
But it’s doubtful the trade will end overnight, Blake said, adding that more work is required to enforce these new rules.
“There needs to be a combination of clearer regulations, stronger enforcement, and stronger public awareness to effectively end these wildlife consumption issues,” he said. “All three of these are headed in the right direction, but just last year alone saw authorities around the world seize 130 tons of pangolin products. This is enormous. There needs to be even more initiatives to reduce demand and punish illegal sales to end this trade. But these two recent announcements from China will help with that tremendously.”
Pangolin scales are widely used in TCM based on the belief that they have special medicinal and spiritual qualities, despite only consisting of keratin, the same substance that makes up human hair and fingernails. The scales are ground up into a powder and sold in more than 60 different commercial products in China, according to Jansen, who works with the South African government to monitor the trade.
Pangolin. Image by Paul Hilton for WildAid.
“Banning pangolin scale powder out of Chinese pharmacopoeia means literally that there is and will be no more demand,” Jansen said.
He added he doesn’t believe the pangolin trade will “go underground” following the announcement.
“Once it’s banned, I think it’s going to be very, very difficult to make it commercially available in China because it [TCM] is almost like Western medicine and regulated,” he said. “So it’s a massive turning point in terms of the conservation of all eight species of pangolins
Just because a law has been passed doesn't mean it just magically stopped overnight.
unearthed.greenpeace.org

Even after a global ban, pangolins are still legally traded

Pangolins were given protection in 2016 with a global ban on their commercial trade. But China, Hong Kong & the US have all imported specimens since then.
unearthed.greenpeace.org unearthed.greenpeace.org

& Pangolins are just a very small part of China's illegal wildlife trade that caused Covid outbreak in the 1st place.
 
Really - prove it. These are most recent - plently of other articles.

My cousin heads conservation task force in Northern Botswana - Caught a few in Dec in Northern Botswana - Tuli block.

Shoot to Kill order is in place against such poachers.

donkey skins now are the hottest commodity. It is just pathetic.

Here even consulate officials were involved.
qz.com

Tanzania says its most infamous ivory smuggler is this elderly Chinese businesswoman

The queen of ivory.
qz.com qz.com

She got justice deserved.

www.arabnews.com

Tanzania jails Chinese ‘Ivory Queen’ trafficker for 15 years

NAIROBI: A Tanzanian court on Tuesday sentenced a Chinese woman dubbed the “Ivory Queen” to 15 years in jail for her role in trafficking tusks from more than 400 elephants. Yang Fenlan, 69, was convicted in Dar es Salaam of trafficking 860 tusks between 2000 and 2014, a haul representing the...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com

Imagine - she was also head of China Africa Business Council in Tanzania.
You pull out an incident in 2014 and then try to paint is as 2021 incident? How smart are you? China already ban such trade few years ago and tell me, how is it relevant to today situation? Another smearing campaign from some group!
Just because a law has been passed doesn't mean it just magically stopped overnight.
unearthed.greenpeace.org

Even after a global ban, pangolins are still legally traded

Pangolins were given protection in 2016 with a global ban on their commercial trade. But China, Hong Kong & the US have all imported specimens since then.
unearthed.greenpeace.org unearthed.greenpeace.org

& Pangolins are just a very small part of China's illegal wildlife trade that caused Covid outbreak in the 1st place.
Your website is another NGO which source are not credible. They are just CIA agency behind such so called environmentalist. Try harder!

BTw, there is no official report from WHO that pangolin is the cause of covid. They suspect but so far the DNA matching is only 94%. Another tail spinning by you.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,406
-4
4,949
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Just because a law has been passed doesn't mean it just magically stopped overnight.
unearthed.greenpeace.org

Even after a global ban, pangolins are still legally traded

Pangolins were given protection in 2016 with a global ban on their commercial trade. But China, Hong Kong & the US have all imported specimens since then.
unearthed.greenpeace.org unearthed.greenpeace.org

& Pangolins are just a very small part of China's illegal wildlife trade that caused Covid outbreak in the 1st place.
:coffee:
Then what do you suggest?
China banned them.
China is wrong.
China don't banned them.
China is also wrong.
So what do you people want?
 
