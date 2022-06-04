What's new

China continues its malpractices in Bangladesh

China continues its malpractices in Bangladesh

ANI4 June, 2022

China_and_Bangladesh_MAY1120220510210851202205181928402022060106325920220604030714.jpg


Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 4 (ANI): China is striving so hard to present itself as a reliable partner for economic recovery post-Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh but its economic partnership seems to be turning out as an albatross around their neck for recipient countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on May 3 lauded Dhaka for successfully continuing its development trend despite facing the pandemic and even took the credit for the country’s proper handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh Live News reported.

“It makes me so inspired and I’m proud to say that China made due contributions to this great achievement of yours,” the ambassador had said.

These statements may show that China is a reliable economic partner but its tax evasion case, and fraud case portrays a different picture. Chinese-driven corruption has permeated into several layers of Bangladeshi business enterprises, even government transactions.

Last year, after the case of embezzlement of funds in megaprojects, came under the spotlight, Bangladesh authorities forced the Chinese government to withdraw from financing three infrastructure projects.

These projects in the railway sector included building a mixed gauge double line from Joydebpur in Gazipur to Ishwardi in Pabna near the capital Dhaka.

In another incident, a Bangladeshi labourer was assaulted by a Chinese project officer over a matter of not wearing the mask properly while he was working at the site. Chinese workers got furious at the worker and beat him up. After this, he was admitted to the Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, according to Bangladesh Live News.

The ill-treatment of workers is a major concern in the construction process of coal-fired power plants as part of the Chinese megaprojects in Bangladesh.

Last year, in April, a group of workers of the SS Power Plant gathered in Chittagong to peacefully protest for higher wages and reduced working hours. Police authorities intervened to quell the protest through violent means.

The Bangladeshi press recorded five deaths and a dozen injured people in the clash. Indeed, the coal plant and infrastructure implementations are causing widespread displacement of highly populated rural areas by endangering their ecosystem and resources such as water and air pollution. As a result, inhabitants of the impacted areas gathered in protests to stop the land seizing. Furthermore, the increase in the building of coal plants is failing to respect workers’ rights, reported Bangladesh Live News.

China expects Bangladesh to be an important player in its South Asian BRI scheme and Dhaka has also shown its interest in joining the scheme. But, according to Publication, Bangladesh should take a lesson from what happened in Sri Lanka after it took heed of China’s scheme.

Presently, Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of people in the island nation and China is one of the responsible factors.

In a post-pandemic situation where Bangladesh too is looking at economic recovery, it runs the risk of becoming even more dependent on Beijing, which is rife with systemic corruption, paired with a lack of accountability.

Bangladesh carries about USD 8 billion in Chinese debt and its close military relationship, and purchase of many of its latest weapons systems from China are sources of anxiety. Bangladesh has the ability to manage its debt but still, there is no clarity about the details and the financial implications for Dhaka. (ANI)

This report is auto-generated from ANI news service. ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.




