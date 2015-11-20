What's new

China constructs two new airstrips at Hotan airbase near Ladakh

China is revamping its military logistic facilities since the standoff with India began in Ladakh in June. Latest satellite images show construction work being accelerated at two new airstrips in Hotan airbase, China's nearest base to eastern Ladakh. The work at these airstrips began in June-end.

The Hotan airbase is located 250km north-east of Karakoram Pass and 380km from Finger 4 area of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

The airbase was undergoing upgradation in terms of a few ammunition buildings and deployment of fighters and some buildings possibly related to PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) - the elite force responsible for China's nuclear and conventional missiles.
1599305483109.png



India Today also reported about the deployment of China's fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighters in July and August 2020, albeit for a short period.

New Airstrips

The Hotan airbase at present is a dual-use 3,330m long runway with a width of 60m.

The latest satellite images clearly show that grading work for two new airstrips began in the end of June. A new large possibly depot level ammunition storage area suddenly cropped up in the month of July, and the plinth work of these ammunition buildings seems to be going on as of September 3.



The satellite images indicate that at least two new airstrips, possibly 4km long and about 60m width, are being constructed south of the present airstrip.

The distance between the old and new airstrips suggests that it could be a larger airport being constructed with a terminal building in between.

Ammunition Storage Area

The Hotan airbase would certainly need more ammunition storage area if it wants permanent deployment of fighter bombers and stealth J-20 aircraft.




These ammunition buildings would also need supporting environmental control systems to store particular missiles in People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) inventory.

There are at least 27 ammunition buildings being constructed in the east of the airbase, about 4km from the old terminal and about 2.5km from the new airstrips. The external solid fence has been constructed and it may have a second layer of security fence too.

The Chinese intentions to prolong the standoff are extremely clear with such constructions indicating that the PLA is not going back from the Fingers area in Pangong Tso unless thrown out by the Indian Armed Forces.

www.indiatoday.in

China constructs two new airstrips at Hotan airbase near Ladakh

Latest satellite images show construction work being accelerated at two new airstrips in Hotan airbase, China's nearest base to eastern Ladakh.
www.indiatoday.in
 
