China considers joining CPTPP: MOC

China is actively considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.
In effect since December 30, 2018, the CPTPP is a trade pact made between 11 countries, including Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Chile, and Mexico, whose aggregate gross domestic product accounts for 13 percent of the world economy.
