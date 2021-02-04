What's new

China considers joining CPTPP: MOC

China is actively considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

In effect since December 30, 2018, the CPTPP is a trade pact made between 11 countries, including Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Chile, and Mexico, whose aggregate gross domestic product accounts for 13 percent of the world economy.

China considers joining CPTPP

