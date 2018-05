Low birth rate is the greatest long term threat to the Chinese/Confucian civilization, if we take a long view of history (>200 years).



One good thing Xi has done is the demolition of the Family Planning Commission (卫计委). It's an inept organization which has always been overestimating China's current and future birth rate.



According to the Statistics Bureau (统计局), China's TFR (total fertility rate) is only 1.05 in 2015. Yet the FPC believes that the births are severely unreported and changed the figure to 1.6. You believe 1/3 of the births go unregistered?



The FPC also believed that the TFR would bounce back to 2.1 after the implementation of 2-child policy. Even India, which is economically 20 years behind China and with no birth restriction, only has a TFR of 2.3. How is China's TFR possibly going to bounce to 2.1 with a 2-child policy currently?

