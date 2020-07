Do you even read your own article you post?



Reuters reports that China is considering the closure of the US consulate in Wuhan



It isn't about which consulate to close, its "considering" whether to close the one in Wuhan.



Just like CCP bot trolls considering should Taiwan be invaded because DPP lady won again.



Just do it....instead of a-b-c-d blah blah hmmm hawww.

Click to expand...