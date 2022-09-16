China congratulates Iran on upcoming SCO full membership: Xi​

Source: Xinhua2022-09-16 12:44:30SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Iran on its upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) full membership, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the SCO framework, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi here Friday morning.Xi stressed that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity, and is willing to work with Iran to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. ■