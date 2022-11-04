What's new

China confirms orders for 140 Airbus jets worth $17 bln

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China confirms orders for 140 Airbus jets worth $17 bln

Reuters
November 4, 2022

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's state aircraft buying agency officially signed orders to buy 140 Airbus planes worth about $17 billion on Friday, China Aviation Supplies (CAS) Holding said in a statement.

They are all pre-existing orders, with some included in an order for 292 jets announced earlier this year, Airbus said on Friday.

The formal signing of the agreement took place on Friday, during a visit to China by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

China's "Big Three" state airlines in July pledged to buy a total of 292 Airbus jets, making it the biggest order at the time by Chinese carriers since the COVID-19 pandemic and a breakthrough for Europe as Boeing remains partially frozen out of China.

Boeing suggested it may have to make do without Chinese deliveries for some time amid the zero COVID policy and U.S.-Chinese tensions.

Boeing, which has started reselling planes originally built for China, told investors on Wednesday it could reach its goals without the Chinese market, which usually represents a quarter of Western deliveries.

Friday's purchase agreement includes 132 of the European planemaker's A320 series planes and eight A350 planes, the company said.

www.reuters.com

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

US messing with 1.4 billion increasingly wealthy consumers won't end up well for itself, it should learn from Germany to keep some sanity.
 
That Guy

That Guy

Question: what happened to the domestic planes like the C919? I thought China was looking to replace all new foreign orders with Chinese solutions.
 
A

AViet

Boeing needs to build a manufacturing a factory in China, otherwise, if China and Europe are together, it will be crushed because of losing market, hence the competitiveness.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

That Guy said:
Question: what happened to the domestic planes like the C919? I thought China was looking to replace all new foreign orders with Chinese solutions.
These airliner purchases are so that the German chancellor has some achievement he can bring back to his people and say is tangible proof of the results of his diplomacy.

Even the C-919 has many foreign parts. Particulate to get FAA and other certifications, but also to get foreign suppliers to lobby for the Chinese planes acceptance in the west.

Slowly the parts maybe switched to domestic parts, but China is trying to maintain its bargaining chips. That what is looks like to me, observing from outside.
 
VCheng

VCheng

kankan326 said:
C919 is not wide body plane
Neither is the A320, the bulk of the order.

FuturePAF said:
These airliner purchases are so that the German chancellor has some achievement he can bring back to his people and say is tangible proof of the results of his diplomacy.

Even the C-919 has many foreign parts. Particulate to get FAA and other certifications, but also to get foreign suppliers to lobby for the Chinese planes acceptance in the west.

Slowly the parts maybe switched to domestic parts, but China is trying to maintain its bargaining chips. That what is looks like to me, observing from outside.
Or may be China knows its own products are second-rate by comparison?
 
jhungary

jhungary

FuturePAF said:
Slowly the parts maybe switched to domestic parts, but China is trying to maintain its bargaining chips. That what is looks like to me, observing from outside.
I don't think they will swtich up parts for C919, any major swap would most definitely involve recertification. And that would have been a very lengthy issue.

Maybe C929 or subsequent model will get more local parts in after the Chinese "Master" those technology. But I don't think C919 will have any major change, maybe for domestic uses, not international use.

kankan326 said:
And C919 has not got airworthiness certificate from EU. Maybe will get it after the order.
You don't fly A320 from China to EU, they only have around 6500km range.....Unless you have hubs in the middle east you can do stop over....

If you buy A320, that most likely ended up domestic use.
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

They have to spend all those trillions and billions they have somewhere ...Boeing being partly dysfunctional and American , for now Airbus it is. Always good to be a buyer .
 

