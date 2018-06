I am wondering what the general feeling in China is as regards Taiwan issue.Obviously Taiwan is no more than a province of China and the Chinese government based in Beijing is the legitimate ruler of the Island.In my estimation by around 2025-2030 China should be strong enough economically(immune to sanctions) and militarily(negligible losses to China) to force the Island back to the fold.Would China want to force a reunification in this time or are they willing to allow the Island to carry on with this defacto independence status for decade after decade?