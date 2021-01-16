What's new

China conducted two hypersonic weapon tests this summer

China conducted two hypersonic weapon tests this summer
Nuclear-capable ‘glide vehicle’ raises US fears that Beijing is developing new generation of arms

Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington
3 HOURS AGO



The Chinese military conducted two hypersonic weapons tests over the summer, raising US concerns that Beijing is gaining ground in the race to develop a new generation of arms.

On July 27 the Chinese military launched a rocket that used a “fractional orbital bombardment” system to propel a nuclear-capable “hypersonic glide vehicle” around the earth for the first time, according to four people familiar with US intelligence assessments.

The Financial Times this week reported that the first test was in August, rather than at the end of July. China subsequently conducted a second hypersonic test on August 13, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Three people familiar with the first test in July said it stunned the Pentagon and US intelligence because China managed to demonstrate a brand new weapons capability, although they declined to elaborate on the details.

One person said government scientists were struggling to understand the capability, which the US does not currently possess, adding that China’s achievement appeared “to defy the laws of physics”.

Space and missile experts have been debating the Chinese test since the FT revealed the event at the weekend.

Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear weapons expert at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, said China appeared to have developed a new innovation, but stressed the need to maintain a degree of scepticism.

“We should be open to the reality that China is also capable of technological innovation,” he said.

-------
more @ https://www.ft.com/content/c7139a23-1271-43ae-975b-9b632330130b
 
China has now militarily surpassed both the US and Russia. Both US and Russia have been stunned by China.
 
