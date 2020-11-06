What's new

China condemns U.S. for delisting ETIM as terrorist organization

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China condemns U.S. for delisting ETIM as terrorist organization
Updated 20:55, 06-Nov-2020

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed an order, revoking the U.S. government designation of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement as a terrorist organization. China condemned the action.

news.cgtn.com

China condemns U.S. for delisting ETIM as terrorist organization

news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
China hasn't had any terrorist attacks for years already, it's a hard won victory over terrorism. But we should not forget the causalties we suffered years back.

Maybe we can help send those "repressed" radicals to US. Let US take them and nurish them.

 
D

donkeykong

They delist them so they can provide support to these terrorists. We should support anti fa and right wing militias in america also
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

It's so obvious what USA does that it isn't even funny anymore. Western NATO countries in general seem to have no issue with supporting terrorist groups abroad to pursue their interests in destabilising rival nations. It's a tried and tested formula. ISIS itself is used by NATO as and when it suits NATO. Hindustan is certainly no different, and these bloated "democracies" seem to have no alternative mechanisms to achieve their geopolitical objectives. They cannot sustain lengthy conflicts and don't have the stomach for prolonged economic war, hence some cheap hired cannon fodder is what they turn to. They're only making a rod for their own back.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

And you living in UK posting this.
 
