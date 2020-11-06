beijingwalker
China condemns U.S. for delisting ETIM as terrorist organization
Updated 20:55, 06-Nov-2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed an order, revoking the U.S. government designation of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement as a terrorist organization. China condemned the action.
Maybe we can help send those "repressed" radicals to US. Let US take them and nurish them.
Maybe we can help send those "repressed" radicals to US. Let US take them and nurish them.
