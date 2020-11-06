China condemns U.S. for delisting ETIM as terrorist organization

It's so obvious what USA does that it isn't even funny anymore. Western NATO countries in general seem to have no issue with supporting terrorist groups abroad to pursue their interests in destabilising rival nations. It's a tried and tested formula. ISIS itself is used by NATO as and when it suits NATO. Hindustan is certainly no different, and these bloated "democracies" seem to have no alternative mechanisms to achieve their geopolitical objectives. They cannot sustain lengthy conflicts and don't have the stomach for prolonged economic war, hence some cheap hired cannon fodder is what they turn to. They're only making a rod for their own back.