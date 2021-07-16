China completes world's first ischemia-free heart transplantation, will greatly enhance the survival rate of recipients

beijingwalker
China completes world's first ischemia-free heart transplantation
15:31, 17-Jul-2021
China announced Friday that it performed the world's first ischemia-free heart transplant surgery at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yet-sen University in southern China's Guangzhou. According to Professor He Xiaoshun, the inventor of the surgery, the ground-breaking technique allows the heart to continue beating with a continuous blood supply during the whole procedure.
Experts say the development could reshape the current method of transplanting organs, and will greatly enhance the survival rate of recipients.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-...-heart-transplantation-11YbKuBcxHy/index.html
