China completes test of reusable, sub-orbital vehicle

China completes test of reusable, sub-orbital vehicle​

Source: Xinhua

2022-08-26 10:43:15

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China successfully completed the test of a self-developed, reusable, sub-orbital vehicle on Friday.

The vehicle was launched "vertically" from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the developer of the vehicle.
The vehicle was lifted off after inspection and maintenance. It was its second launch.

The vehicle then completed the sub-orbital flight in accordance with the set procedure and landed "stably and horizontally" on the Alxa Right Banner airport.

It marks China's first successful reusable flight of a sub-orbital vehicle

 

