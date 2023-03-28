China completes first yuan-settled LNG tradeTUE, MAR 28, 2023 - 07:52 PM
UPDATED TUE, MAR 28, 2023 - 7:57 PM
CHINESE national oil company CNOOC and France’s TotalEnergies have completed China’s first yuan-settled liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade through the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange, the exchange said on Tuesday (Mar 28).Approximately 65,000 tonnes of LNG imported from the UAE changed hands in the trade, it said in a statement.
TotalEnergies confirmed to Reuters that the transaction involved LNG imported from the UAE but did not comment further.
CNOOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China has placed an emphasis on settling oil and gas trades in yuan in recent years in a bid to establish its currency internationally and to weaken the US dollar’s grip on world trade.
Russia has increasingly embraced the yuan amid Western sanctions.
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/china-completes-first-yuan-settled-lng-trade