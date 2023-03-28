China completes first yuan-settled LNG trade​

​

CHINESE national oil company CNOOC and France’s TotalEnergies have completed China’s first yuan-settled liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade through the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange, the exchange said on Tuesday (Mar 28).​

TUE, MAR 28, 2023 - 07:52 PMUPDATED TUE, MAR 28, 2023 - 7:57 PMApproximately 65,000 tonnes of LNG imported from the UAE changed hands in the trade, it said in a statement.TotalEnergies confirmed to Reuters that the transaction involved LNG imported from the UAE but did not comment further.CNOOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.China has placed an emphasis on settling oil and gas trades in yuan in recent years in a bid to establish its currency internationally and to weaken the US dollar’s grip on world trade.Russia has increasingly embraced the yuan amid Western sanctions.