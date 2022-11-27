What's new

China completes first test of 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,606
-11
95,461
Country
China
Location
China
China completes first test of 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine
12:36, 27-Nov-2022


China completed the first test of a domestically-developed 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine on Saturday at a testing facility in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwestern China.

news.cgtn.com

China completes first test of 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine

China completed the first test of a domestically-developed 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine on Saturday at a testing facility in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwestern China.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Powerful Chinese space rocket engine passes ‘milestone’ test
Replies
2
Views
223
TruthHurtz
TruthHurtz
beijingwalker
China makes significant breakthroughs in liquid engines, advancing construction of country’s aerospace industry, reusable launch vehicles
Replies
0
Views
204
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China successfully tests new engine for the super heavy-lift Long March 9 rocket
Replies
0
Views
145
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China displays next-generation manned rocket for Moon landing at Airshow China; craft projected to be maiden flight-ready by 2027
Replies
0
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China completes test of reusable, sub-orbital vehicle
Replies
1
Views
265
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom