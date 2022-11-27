beijingwalker
China completes first test of 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine
12:36, 27-Nov-2022
China completed the first test of a domestically-developed 130-tonne thrust reusable rocket engine on Saturday at a testing facility in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province in northwestern China.
news.cgtn.com