China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries

China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries​

Nov 26, 2022
China has recently completed the first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries. The experiment tested several working conditions of the batteries in space. It tested the battery system in a space vacuum outside the China Space Station, in low temperatures and microgravity. The fuel battery payload is on board the Tianzhou-5 cargo ship, the last resupply mission for the China Space Station now under construction.

 

