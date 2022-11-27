China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 51,614
- -11
- Country
-
- Location
-
China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteriesNov 26, 2022
China has recently completed the first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries. The experiment tested several working conditions of the batteries in space. It tested the battery system in a space vacuum outside the China Space Station, in low temperatures and microgravity. The fuel battery payload is on board the Tianzhou-5 cargo ship, the last resupply mission for the China Space Station now under construction.