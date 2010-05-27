China completes construction of medium-thrust aeroengine production line,fitted on JF-17 and FC-31

beijingwalker
China completes construction of medium-thrust aeroengine production line
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Feb 10, 2021 12:00 AM
A Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter has its test flight ahead of the 10th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, Nov 10, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese arms firm has recently completed construction of a third-generation medium-thrust aeroengine production line, and analysts said that China can now mass produce warplanes without having to rely on imported engines.
The construction project for the third-generation medium-thrust aeroengine production line has passed an acceptance check following completion of construction, the National Business Daily reported on Monday, citing a statement from Aviation Power Co under the state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China.
The company is responsible for the development and production of aeroengines for military and civilian purposes, with the focus being military products and scientific research for new engines, the company said on its website.
While the statement did not elaborate on the third-generation medium-thrust aeroengine, Chinese military observers speculated it could be the WS-13 engine, to be used on warplanes including the JF-17 fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan and China’s second stealth fighter jet the FC-31, which is also rumored to become China’s next generation aircraft carrier-based fighter jet in the future.
China has been importing Russia’s RD-93 engines for these purposes, observers said.
The completion of the production line indicates that China has made breakthroughs in aeroengine production, Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Tuesday
China will be able to mass produce the engines, which will allow the mass production of warplanes, Xu said.
