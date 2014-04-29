China completely destroys a small Tibetan town in the mountains in 8 years, not even one house was spared

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 33,805
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China completely destroys a small Tibetan town in the mountains and built a new modern concentration camp town in 8 years, not even one house was spared.
And replaced Tibetans with Han Chinese.China completely destroys a small Tibetan town in the mountains and built a new modern concentration camp town in 8 years, not even one house was spared.
Haha, you seriously believe that Han Chinese like to live in the deep mountains where there are no opportunities of any kinds other than the government subsidies? Traveling, Yes. Settling down there, NO.And replaced Tibetans with Han Chinese.
Look like Japan by its cleanliness. Excellent work by Chinese government.Destroyed Tibetan town Qamdo
View attachment 677359
View attachment 677358
View attachment 677360View attachment 677361View attachment 677362View attachment 677363View attachment 677364
View attachment 677394
View attachment 677365View attachment 677366View attachment 677367View attachment 677368View attachment 677370
Haha, you seriously believe that Han Chinese like to live in the deep mountains where there are no opportunities of any kinds other than the government subsidies? Traveling, Yes. Settling down there, NO.
How can you tell they are Tibetans or Han? I can't. and what's wrong to find some Han people in any Chinese cities and towns?You mean to say these are Tibetans and not Han Chinese?
View attachment 677508