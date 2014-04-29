What's new

China completely destroys a small Tibetan town in the mountains in 8 years, not even one house was spared

A

AViet

FULL MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
1,686
0
3,306
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
CHN Bamboo

CHN Bamboo

FULL MEMBER
Oct 1, 2014
1,928
1
3,344
Country
China
Location
China
The density of shops and the degree of commercialization are not as good as those of the small towns in the central provinces.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Dem!god
How ‘Gandhara’ Became ‘Kandahar’
2
Replies
28
Views
5K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top