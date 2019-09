On September 11, Deng Hongkui Research Group of Peking University-Tsinghua University Joint Center for Life Sciences, In The New England Journal of Medicine, the Wu Hao Research Group of Beijing You 'an Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University and the Chen Hu Research Group of the Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital published a report entitled "CRISPR-Edite for Long-Term Reconstruction of Adult Hematopoietic Stem Cells Edited by Crispr Gene in Patients with AIDS Complicated with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia" D stemcells in a patient with hiv and acute lymphocytic leukemia). This means that Chinese researchers have completed gene editing stem cells for the first time to treat AIDS and leukemia patients.Professor Wu Hao (left) and his team members provided pictures in the experiment/Beijing You 'an Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University