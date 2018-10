China committed to facilitating just settlement of Palestinian issue



On bilateral relations, Wang said China appreciates and welcomes Palestine's active participation in Belt and Road construction, encourages competent Chinese businesses to invest in Palestine, and will continue to support Palestine's national development.

The Palestinian side is grateful for China's long-running selfless support, and willing to make good use of its own advantages in the process of Belt and Road construction, and seek more practical results of bilateral cooperation, he said.

witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on starting China-Palestine free trade talks and other documents.