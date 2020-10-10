China Commits to Producing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by the End of 2020

Nobody knows if this virUS was designed to make people sick who have immune responses, ie: get a vaccine.



Many people who had the virUS, report unable to shake the virUS symptoms, that there are re-occurring symptoms weeks and months later. Would mass vaccination cause this too.



What is Mutation A that hit USA in 2019: the weak virUS that gives proper immunity

Mutation B that hit China: deadly virUS that gives proper immunity

Mutation C: very deadly virUS that messes up your immune response and have months of complications.



Those are my guesses based on many reports and people's comments of what they have in symptoms for each mutation.



China should be cautious in being the world's vaccinator. It seems too easy for China in no opposition currently.



I would make the vaccine out of mutation A, that would be my guess. Mutation C is way too risky. Currently this is guess work, China needs months or years of testing to find out which is best.