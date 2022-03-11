What's new

China commissions two Type 052D destroyers Zhanjiang and Jiaozuo

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,198
85
62,350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to information published by Global Times on March 10, 2022, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has commissioned two new Type 052D destroyers, the Zhanjiang and the Jiaozuo.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Type 052D destroyer Ürümqi (Picture source: Baidu)

The Type 052D destroyer (Luyang III-class destroyer) is a class of guided-missile destroyers in the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

The Type 052D is equipped with Type 346A AESA and Type 518 L-band radar. It is also equipped with both variable depth (VDS) and linear towed array sonar.

The VDS is deployed through a hinged opening in the transom by a hydraulic lifting mechanism. The VDS body is a streamlined fairing fitted with Y-shaped hydrodynamic vanes for towing stability.

The powerplant is a combined diesel or gas (CODOG) system with two 28-megawatt (38,000 hp) QC-280 gas turbines and two 6 MW (8,000 hp) MTU 20V 956TB92 diesel engines. The machinery drives two shafts for a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph).

The Type 52D is the first Chinese surface combatant to use canister-based universal VLS, as opposed to the concentric type VLS carried aboard earlier vessels. 64 cells are carried; 32 forward and 32 aft. The VLS may fire the extended-range variant of the HHQ-9 surface-to-air missile, YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missiles, and CY-5 anti-submarine missiles.

navyrecognition.com

China commissions two Type 052D destroyers Zhanjiang and Jiaozuo

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has discretly commissioned two new Type 052D destroyers.
navyrecognition.com navyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
New pictures of Chinese Type 052DL destroyer Zhanjiang
Replies
3
Views
648
Deino
Deino
beijingwalker
PLAN In Motion: Chinese Navy’s Massive Ship Commissionings In 2021
Replies
2
Views
498
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
Bigger Than A U.S. Navy AEGIS Cruiser: China Is Building More Type-055s
Replies
0
Views
480
Zarvan
Zarvan
SeaEagle
Chinese and Singaporean Navies Conduct Joint Exercise in the South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
422
SeaEagle
SeaEagle
beijingwalker
Strikingly Similar! US Navy’s Next-Gen Warship A ‘Blatant Copy’ Of China’s Type-005 Destroyer – Netizens
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom