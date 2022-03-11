China commissions two Type 052D destroyers Zhanjiang and Jiaozuo People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has discretly commissioned two new Type 052D destroyers.

According to information published by Global Times on March 10, 2022, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has commissioned two new Type 052D destroyers, the Zhanjiang and the Jiaozuo.The Type 052D destroyer (Luyang III-class destroyer) is a class of guided-missile destroyers in the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.The Type 052D is equipped with Type 346A AESA and Type 518 L-band radar. It is also equipped with both variable depth (VDS) and linear towed array sonar.The VDS is deployed through a hinged opening in the transom by a hydraulic lifting mechanism. The VDS body is a streamlined fairing fitted with Y-shaped hydrodynamic vanes for towing stability.The powerplant is a combined diesel or gas (CODOG) system with two 28-megawatt (38,000 hp) QC-280 gas turbines and two 6 MW (8,000 hp) MTU 20V 956TB92 diesel engines. The machinery drives two shafts for a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h; 35 mph).The Type 52D is the first Chinese surface combatant to use canister-based universal VLS, as opposed to the concentric type VLS carried aboard earlier vessels. 64 cells are carried; 32 forward and 32 aft. The VLS may fire the extended-range variant of the HHQ-9 surface-to-air missile, YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missiles, and CY-5 anti-submarine missiles.